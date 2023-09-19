Bed & Breakfast Association of KY Presents Kentucky Innkeepers Summit 2023
Educational conference provides tools for success to independent lodging professionals
This summit provides all the tools needed to achieve success in the increasingly complex business of providing overnight accommodations as an independent lodging professional.”BARDSTOWN, KY, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bed & Breakfast Association of Kentucky (BBAK) invites all new, aspiring and existing independent lodging professionals to attend the Kentucky Innkeepers Summit 2023 on Monday and Tuesday, December 4 and 5, in Louisville, KY. Featuring workshops, professional development and tours of local inns, a highlight of the summit is ResNexus Academy’s “Optimize Your Business Operations,” curricula designed to help property management become the best it can be.
“This summit provides all the tools needed to achieve success in the increasingly complex business of providing overnight accommodations as an independent lodging professional,” said Todd Allen, BBAK president and owner/innkeeper of Bardstown’s Bourbon Manor Bed & Breakfast Inn.
All independent lodging professionals are welcome and encouraged to attend—bed and breakfast innkeepers, Airbnb/VRBO/short-term rental operators, small independent hoteliers and other non-traditional lodging property owners. Membership in the BBAK is not required; however, a discount is available for joining as a member.
Topics covered during the summit include Tech Tools Used by Successful Operators; ADA Compliance: A Good Offense Is the Best Defense; Rate Management Trends; Google Analytics and Google Ads; What Makes a Good Website—Industry Trends; and Digital Relationship Marketing, a business strategy through which innkeepers can maintain constant communication with their target audience.
In addition to the ResNexus Academy, attendees will participate in an intensive workshop session geared to both new and aspiring innkeepers. All attendees will have opportunities for innkeeper education and professional development, tours of area bed and breakfast inns and networking socials, including a reception at Louisville B&B, DuPont Mansion Bed & Breakfast Inn.
Early Bird Discounts for the summit are offered to BBAK members and non-members through September 30. Additionally, new member sign-up discounts for membership in the Bed & Breakfast Association of Kentucky are available. All registrants will receive an event tote bag with industry vendor samples and special discount offers. For those overnighting in the Louisville area during the summit, discounted B&B accommodations are also available. Find details at the summit registration site.
Sponsorships and exposure opportunities for suppliers to the hospitality industry are available. Contact Todd Allen at 859-481-4403 ext., BBAK.
For details about the summit, visit the online conference site. Register attendance at the event site. (Registration costs increase on October 1, 2023.)
The Kentucky Innkeepers Summit 2023 takes place at the University Club of Louisville and is hosted by the Bed & Breakfast Association of Kentucky. For more information, contact the BBAK at 859-481-4403 or info@kentuckybb.com.
About ResNexus | Whether campground, bed and breakfast, boutique hotel, lodge, vacation rental or other property owner, ResNexus is designed to make managing your business easy and more effective. With our easy-to-use website and business management software you spend less time worrying and more time doing the things you love. Services include Online Bookings & Property Management, Automatic email Marketing, Built-in Point-of-Sale, Credit Card Processing and more.
About Bed & Breakfast Association of Kentucky | BBAK is a professional Kentucky Independent Lodging Association, comprising quality-inspected Bed & Breakfast Inns, Short-Terms Operators, Boutique Hotels, Cottages, Country Inns and Farm Stays. We work together to educate, promote and support efforts for the advancement of our profession. Travelers are assured of a high-quality experience of members ranging from classic mansions and historic inns to quaint log cabins and rural farm settings. Each destination welcomes guests to relax and enjoy its quality accommodations, culinary creations and distinctive amenities. For a “Better Way to Stay,” visit BBAK at www.kentuckybb.com.
