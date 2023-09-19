Prositions Offers Free LinkedIn Live Event on Compassion in the Workplace
Prositions announces a complimentary session with LinkedIn Top Voice Toni McLelland that explores the importance of compassion in the modern workplace.DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prositions, Inc., a leading provider of workplace development solutions, recently announced a partnership with Toni McLelland for an upcoming LinkedIn Live Event exploring the importance of incorporating compassion in the modern workplace.
Scheduled to take place on September 27, 2023, at 11:00am CDT (12:00pm EDT | 5:00pm BST | 6:00pm CET), the “Compassion in Action” program will feature an interview-style conversation between subject matter expert Toni McLelland, Prositions’ CEO Frank Russell, and Prositions’ president Robin Salsberry. The event will also include a Q&A session that allows attendees to ask questions and share their perspectives on compassion in the workplace.
To learn more about the Compassion in Action LinkedIn Live Event and register to attend, visit https://www.prositions.com/event/compassion-in-action.
“Compassion is proven to boost efficiency, enhance performance, and bring great results in the workplace,” said Toni McLelland. “A study by Harvard Business Review highlighted that leaders must ‘live to give’ rather than ‘give to get’ to get the best results, and 80% of leaders would like to enhance their compassion in leadership but don’t know how. Through this LinkedIn Live, we hope to share how compassion, underpinned by DEIB, brings positive, sustainable change for individual leaders and organizations.”
In this LinkedIn Live, participants will learn how to:
● Prioritize compassion as a cornerstone of effective leadership for success in today's world
● Recognize the enduring influence of compassion in leadership
● Explore how compassion can drive sustainable change and fortify or future-proof your business achievements
● Harness the transformative potential of compassion when coupled with the principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) through Toni's unique BLEND Model
"We believe that compassion is a critical component of a healthy workplace culture," said Robin Salsberry, President of Prositions, Inc. "Toni McLelland is truly the ‘Queen of Compassion,’ and we’re excited for her to share her expertise on how organizations can create a more supportive and collaborative environment that benefits everyone through compassion."
Toni recently partnered with Prositions to create the upcoming micro and nanolearning course, “The Compassionate Leader,” designed for leaders at all levels. To learn more about this new course or the upcoming LinkedIn Live Event, connect with a Prositions team member here or call 877- 244-8848.
About Toni McLelland:
Toni McLelland is a critical friend and business mentor specializing in Organizational Change, DEIB, and Compassion. A champion of social and public interest causes, she has over 30 years of experience working with companies, board members, C-suite executives, and governments around the globe. LinkedIn has recognized Toni as a Top Voice for Organizational Development and Mentoring, and she has been described as "fairy dust personified" as she leaves a sprinkling wherever she goes.
About Prositions:
Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering a wide range of consulting, software, and training delivery solutions. Their award-winning learning platform, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules, giving users instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. For information, visit www.prositions.com.
