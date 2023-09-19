Using a Self-Directed IRA Brokerage Account
American IRA recently released a guide to the benefits of using a Self-Directed IRA brokerage account for retirement investing.ASHEVILLE, US, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Although many investors might consider a Self-Directed IRA a strategy for using only unconventional means of retirement investing, a recent post at American IRA highlighted how investors can use a conventional strategy within an IRA: a brokerage account. Opening such an account would allow investors to put money into stocks, funds, and bonds similar to an ordinary taxable brokerage account—but with the added benefit of the tax protections that come with an IRA.
However, the recent post also highlighted why the strategy of self-directing can add so much to an investor’s list of possibilities. For example, the post explained how investors can use a Self-Directed IRA to hold both traditional investments in a brokerage account—as well as nontraditional retirement investments like precious metals or real estate. Doing so can add diversification to a portfolio, which in times of uncertain economic activity can be a tremendous way to avoid the fear of what happens to the stock market.
American IRA opened the post by explaining the fundamentals of using a Self-Directed IRA brokerage account. “While many people associate Self-Directed IRAs with Gold IRAs or Real Estate IRAs, there’s no reason you can’t also use the freedom of a Self-Directed IRA to choose a more conventional path,” wrote the post.
The post then went on to explain specific benefits to using such an account, such as more diversification possible when using the freedoms of a Self-Directed IRA. American IRA even noted its own ability to transfer funds from a brokerage account more quickly than some other options for retirement investing, which has the potential to add speed and flexibility to an investor’s retirement portfolio.
“Many people think that Self-Directed IRAs mean throwing out the old ways of investing,” said Jim Hitt. “But that’s not true. This article highlights how a Self-Directed IRA investor can incorporate all sorts of investment styles into the same account.”
For more information, the post is available at American IRA’s website, www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm by dialing American IRA’s number at 866-7500-IRA.
Rebekah Schram
American IRA, LLC
+1 828.257.4949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube