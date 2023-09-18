ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK CALLS ON FINANCIAL COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT FOOD FOR ALL
Annual fundraising competition to help food insecure runs through September 22ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank is calling on greater Atlanta financial professionals to add up their resources to fight hunger. The second annual Food For All fundraising initiative launched on Monday September 11, 2023, and encourages the financial community to show their support and make an impact on the lives of Georgia families in need. The goal for this year is to raise at least $100,000, so the Food Bank may provide 200,000 meals before the holidays.
“We are so delighted to bring back Food For All for this second year and team up with financial professionals in our community to make a difference in the fight against hunger,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “This friendly fundraising competition invites area financial teams to step up to the plate and show their support for an issue that greatly impacts our neighbors. We are incredibly honored to have them be our allies in eliminating hunger.”
Food For All is open to financial services companies, financial organizations and institutions, money managers and private equity firms throughout the greater Atlanta and North Georgia areas. Firms and individuals are invited to participate through fundraising and volunteer efforts.
Food For All is a virtual fundraising event and spans from September 11-22, 2023. Register HERE.
Leading teams will be recognized at the conclusion of the initiative with various awards, including the coveted Food Bank President’s Award for the top performing team.
Founding teams for the initiative include BlackRock, Voya Financial, Homrich Berg, Bank of America Private Bank, CIBC Private Wealth Management, CI Brightworth, and CFA Society Atlanta.
“We would love to get more financial professionals and organizations involved in this year’s efforts, so we may continue to provide our vital services to our community and make an even greater impact,” added Waide.
For more information about Food For All, contact Mary Lee Johnson at the Food Bank. Email marylee.johnson@acfb.org or call 678-365-4276.
Throughout the year, the Atlanta Community Food Bank connects more than 611,000 people with healthy and nutritious food. The organization also works with more than 700 nonprofit partners to help fight food insecurity in the communities they serve.
For more information or to learn how you can help, visit www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 611,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.
Brianne Barbakoff
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Media@acfb.org