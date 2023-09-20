Cedar Management Consulting Awarded on the Forbes World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 List

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Consulting International has been honored with a coveted spot on the prestigious Forbes list of the World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2023. This esteemed recognition, jointly presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, underscores Cedar's three-decade-long commitment to customer-first strategies and a relentless execution approach. The awards list was officially unveiled on August 16, 2023, and can now be accessed on the Forbes website, click here.

For this globally recognized list, the selection process involved a comprehensive online survey that engaged over 9,000 consultants, across 13 distinct industries and 14 functional areas. It also included partners and executives of management consulting firms, alongside clients who are industry executives to recommend organizations, excluding their own affiliations. Each firms’ global operational scope was thoroughly evaluated by Statista, in addition to a meticulous review of their contributions within specific industries and functional areas. Exclusive recognition was reserved for consulting firms that demonstrated exceptional activity and garnered the highest recommendations within their respective industry/area.

This honor reflects Cedar's enduring dedication to transforming businesses through insightful consulting services that prioritize clients' unique needs. For over 35 years, Cedar has pioneered innovative solutions that drive growth and operational excellence, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide.

"Congratulations to each and every member of our remarkable team for this outstanding achievement,” said Sanjiv Anand, Founder and Chairman of Cedar Management Consulting International. He added, “Being acknowledged on the Forbes World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 list, second year in a row, is a testament to our relentless commitment to our customers. For more than three decades, Cedar has championed a customer-centric ethos, and our unwavering execution approach has been the cornerstone of our success. This recognition inspires us to continue delivering excellence and innovation to our clients."

Cedar's inclusion in the Forbes list reaffirms its status as a global leader in management consulting, providing tailored solutions across diverse industries and functional areas. The company's holistic approach to strategy development and execution has consistently generated measurable impact for clients, setting it apart as a driving force in the industry.

Silke Giesler, VP of Data Analysis and Operations – Statista Rankings, shared, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Cedar Management Consulting International for their remarkable achievement in being recognized on the Forbes World’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 list. This acknowledgment stands as a testament to Cedar's dedication to excellence and its profound impact on the businesses it serves."