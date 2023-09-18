Saudization, Female Empowerment, Sustainability, and Football Leadership Shine in Saudi Event Show Returns
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Event Show – the country’s leading exhibition for the events industry will shine a light on the Kingdom’s sector growth potential when the doors of the fourth edition open at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC) on September 18th.
The two-day show takes place amid rapidly increasing event activity in the Saudi Arabia, with Mordor Intelligence forecasting the Kingdom's event management industry will grow by 9.58% annually to reach a value of US $941.3 million by 2028.
Bringing together the best and brightest minds of the global events sector, including over 100 regional and international exhibitors and suppliers, and more than 2,500 industry-linked visitors. the much anticipated fourth Saudi Event Show, organised by Informa Connect, will feature latest technology advancements to elevate events. Key industry leaders will share and discuss sector trends and share valuable knowledge and insights across more than 25 free-to-attend panel discussions and Q&As.
Capitalising on a raft of industry experts such as Khalid AlMuawad, CEO, Story, MBC Group, Benoit Honnart, CEO, Electra, Dr. Hania Baramki, CEO, GoLEAD and more - the seminars will take stock of sector progress in the kingdom as it seeks to benefit from major tourism, leisure, and sport investment inherent in the country’s Vision 2030. Other key topics will include Saudization of the sector and the nurturing of local talent, how to bring world-class events to life, building and scaling events to success, and navigating AI and the Metaverse. Meanwhile, a special focus on female empowerment will highlight success stories of businesswomen who have already made their mark in the industry in the Kingdom.
In a compelling case study, award-winning Stas Blagin, Commercial Director of Unison, who has over a decade of experience in the sports industry, will examine the rise of Saudi Arabia’s football leadership, while international experts will join a panel discussion on pursuing a more sustainable events industry.
“With the emergence of Saudi Arabia as a major sporting events host, a distinctive tourism destination and the opening of its expansive leisure sector, the sector is witnessing unprecedented growth with growing consumer expectations. The landscape is shifting at a rapid pace to meet demands for international standard events which deliver serious economic impact, which in turn is opening a new channel of employment among Saudi nationals,” explained Amar Daginawala, Exhibitions Director at Informa Connect.
“With innovation at the fore, as the kingdom strives to embrace global standards in line with specific cultural norms, the Saudi Events Show will serve as a roadmap for change and a vital knowledge hub for those looking to take their events to the next level, or anyone looking for a foothold in an extremely exciting and promising market.
Among the exhibitors demonstrating the latest sector solutions include UAE-based AV solutions provider and show partner MediaPro International, which operates throughout the Gulf, Singapore and India, and is promising visitors “a visual treat with large high-tech LED screens and state-of-the-art consoles.” Co-Founder and Vice President, Jinesh Nair commented: “We aim to make it a memorable experience for the AV industry, an event that distinguishes it from others, a place where we learn, grow and share.” He added: “We are partners in unlocking the future of audio-visual excellence through versatile lighting techniques, clear, professional audio, panoramic, real-time video through a solid, durable foundation of truss & rigging. We aim to redefine what’s possible.”
The show’s official service provider, global experience specialist GES Event Intelligence, has dubbed Saudi Arabia “one of the most exciting and dynamic markets for events and exhibitions.” Daniel Pearce, Director of Customer Success at GES, commented: “We can't wait to engage with our fellow event professionals and share our vision for the future of Saudi events. At this year’s show we will showcase a wide range of our services and products, from sustainable graphics to smart event technology."
The UAE’s Serotonin Technologies, meanwhile, plans immersive demonstrations of futuristic robotic, mind wave and mixed reality activations, AI power hologram and robotic globe. The company’s CEO Khalid Alhasan commented: We eagerly look forward to the grand unveiling of our technological masterpieces”, which will pave the way towards a new era of the events and exhibitions experience and will definitely shape the future of this industry.”
The Saudi Events Show will be open to industry-only visitors from 12pm-6pm on September 18 and 12pm-8pm on September 19. To know more about The Saudi Event Show, please visit www.saudi-eventshow.com
Pragati Malik
