Invitation to IDEX Biometrics Capital Markets Day on 20 September 2023 in Oslo

OSLO, Norway, 18 September 2023 — IDEX Biometrics invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Day event:

Date: Wednesday 20 September 2023

Time: 10:00-14:00 CET

Location: Auditorium, Haakon VIIs gate 2, Oslo

For planning purposes, kindly send an email or SMS to Marianne Bøe by close of business on Tuesday 19 September 2023 to indicate you attendance.

IDEX Biometrics CEO Vince Graziani, CCO Catharina Eklof, and CTO Anthony Eaton will provide a business update. Alongside live demonstrations of IDEX Biometric payment cards, global industry experts from our ecosystem will participate in a panel discussion. From 10:00 to 10:30 there will be product demonstrations. The presentation starts at 10:30.

Presentations, panel discussion and subsequent Q&A will be held in English. The presentation material will be published on Euronext Oslo Børs and IDEX Biometrics website.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

