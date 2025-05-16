XRP News: Vaultro Finance Unveils Its Fund Protocol Dashboard on XRP Ledger - Join $VLT Presale Now!

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new chapter in decentralized finance begins today as Vaultro Finance, the first index fund protocol on the XRP Ledger, officially unveils its user dashboard — now live and available for public access.

The dashboard reveal, announced via Vaultro’s official Medium article , marks a major milestone in making structured, non-custodial investing accessible to everyone.

For the first time on XRPL, users can create, manage, and invest in tokenized index funds that track high-performance sectors like AI tokens, stablecoins, DeFi assets, and native XRP Ledger tokens — all from a streamlined, intuitive interface.

Why It Matters: Real Utility. Real Decentralization.

The Vaultro Finance dashboard is designed for simplicity and power — no central parties, no custodians. Just users and the protocol, operating on XRP Ledger technology including Hooks and Escrow.

With this launch, Vaultro Finance activates the full functionality of its native token, $VLT , which now powers:

Custom fund creation



Governance voting



Platform staking rewards



Reduced minting and rebalancing fees



$VLT is no longer just a future utility token — it’s the key to the protocol’s core operations starting today.

Presale Momentum Builds

With over 25% of the softcap already raised, the ongoing $VLT presale is rapidly gaining attention. Vaultro has confirmed the token will list at 30% higher than the current presale rate — giving early participants a strong financial advantage.

Presale Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



1 XRP = 8 VLT Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT



1 XRP = 6.15 VLT Join $VLT Presale Now : https://sale.vaultro.finance



The Interface Is Live. The Token Is Active. The Future Is On-Chain.

Vaultro Finance is building the S&P 500 of crypto — decentralized, transparent, and powered by the XRP Ledger.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

