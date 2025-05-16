North Texas Food Bank Launches Plan to Combat Hunger at its Roots and Build Self-Sufficient Communities

Fulfilling Futures strategic plan aims to close the hunger gap across all North Texas Communities

Dallas, TX, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) today announced the launch of its bold new strategic plan, Fulfilling Futures, a visionary five-year initiative designed to go beyond feeding to fueling long-term well-being across the region. The plan builds on the momentum of the recently concluded Nourish North Texas campaign and strategic plan, which exceeded its ambitious $500 million goal, demonstrating the region’s deep commitment to fighting hunger.

“Our mission is rooted in the same belief that has guided us for more than 40 years: No one deserves to be hungry,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of NTFB. “Fulfilling Futures is the next evolution of that vision, building on the success of the past by harnessing our scale to more dynamically serve our neighbors and partners for the long term.”

Fulfilling Futures aims to close critical meal gaps, equip partner organizations, expand a holistic approach to fight hunger, and ensure sustainable food access for all.

The new strategic plan is a direct response to the urgent need in North Texas, where over 774,000 people, including one in five children, experience food insecurity. Rising inflation, housing costs, and stagnating wages have widened this gap, making NTFB’s mission more crucial. Although NTFB essentially filled the meal gap across its service area over the last two years, its data analysis reveals uneven food distribution and disparities in access to holistic support services when zooming in closer at the ZIP code-level.

In partnership with the Boston Consulting Group and after nearly a year of community and partner agency input, Fulfilling Futures introduces a transformative approach to harness the scale of NTFB to more dynamically serve neighbors and partners, for the long-term, with the goal of meeting at least 80% of the need in every ZIP code by the close of the next five years.



“This goal is important to meet the needs of our neighbors and accelerate their paths to self-sufficiency. We also believe that by better equipping partners and providing more holistic support through this plan, along with the efforts of those not in our partner network, we can close the hunger gap. We know access to nutritious food is the foundation to help someone get beyond the issue of food insecurity,” says Cunningham.



The plan is anchored in five strategic priorities:

Increase Agility & Efficiency in Providing Food Access: The organization plans to use data-driven strategies, enhance operational efficiency, increase the amount of non-government food that is donated and support neighbors in applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Optimize the NTFB Partner Network:

Deepened investments in NTFB’s partner network of nearly 500 food pantries and community organizations will strengthen capacity, improve data-sharing, and support programs that connect food access with services like job training and healthcare. Expand Holistic Approach to Fighting Hunger:

NTFB will continue to invest in holistic support that is designed to address the root causes of hunger. This plan calls for growing NTFB’s FoodRx program, partnering with at least 50 medical clinics in the next five years and increasing our investments in those partners who are offering wrap-around services such as career training, financial coaching and health care. NTFB aspires to help its partner network grow or launch 20 additional services through these investments. Improve and Leverage Data to Meet the Need:

Enhanced data systems that include input from partner agencies and neighbors will address disparities in food distribution and help tailor resources to meet the unique needs of every community. NTFB will also prioritize public reporting on food insecurity trends to improve the community’s understanding, access, and utilization. Ensure Financial Sustainability:

NTFB plans to grow its endowment and boost planned giving via its Full Plate Society. NTFB will continue to build its endowment to strengthen its financial position, ensuring that support is always available for families, no matter the market conditions.

During the last five years, the North Texas Food Bank doubled its meal distribution, reaching a record 118 million physical meals last fiscal year, of which 90% were nutritious. Additionally, the Food Bank assisted in helping neighbors access over 19 million meals through SNAP application assistance. Building on this progress, Fulfilling Futures introduces a targeted, data-informed and community centered approach to ensure every neighbor, not just some, receives the nourishment and support they need.

“Hunger impacts everything—a child’s ability to learn, a parent’s ability to provide, a family’s ability to thrive,” said Ginny Kissling, NTFB board chair and president of Americas and chief operating officer at Ryan. “That’s why this plan matters. Feeding families today opens doors for a stronger tomorrow.”

“We know that simply providing food isn’t enough—our neighbors face systems that too often stand in the way of lasting progress,” said Cunningham. “That’s why Fulfilling Futures is more than a plan; it’s a community-powered movement to tackle those systemic barriers head-on. The North Texas Food Bank calls on donors, volunteers, policymakers, and partners to join us in this bold mission. When North Texas comes together, we don’t just fight hunger—we transform lives and fulfill futures.”

To support this effort or explore partnership opportunities, visit ntfb.org/FulfillingFutures.

# # # #

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachment

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 Jeff.Smith@ntfb.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.