Creatio Positioned as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Force Automation Platforms Report
The research is aimed to support the CRM sales evaluation process for applications and software engineering leadersBOSTON, MA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it was named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Force Automation Platforms report. The product that it was evaluated for was Sales Creatio. It is an end-to-end platform to automate sales processes of any type.
The report recognizes 13 vendors and assesses them based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well these vendors are performing against Gartner market views.
According to Gartner, “The SFA market grew 14.4% to an estimated $10.7 billion in 2022.” Gartner defines sales force automation platforms as “tools that natively support (not via third-party add-ons and solutions) automation and capture of sales activities, processes and administrative responsibilities for organizations’ sales professionals.
Creatio's intelligent SFA offering empowers sales organizations to easily customize and extend their out-of-the-box SFA functionality, while also allowing them to use no-code capabilities to create new, custom applications and automate revenue-generating workflows. Creatio offers capabilities to drive customer acquisition, development, and retention for sales processes of any type: digital sales, business-to-business (B2B) sales, business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, field sales, and channel sales. The product provides extensive artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI tools to help organizations increase pipeline contribution and improve the productivity and efficiency of the sales teams. Creatio’s SFA offering also features tools to automate lead scoring, sales reporting, forecasting, team performance management, lead and opportunity management, and many more.
Sales Creatio can be used as a standalone product or as part of the unified bundle to accelerate sales, marketing, service, and operations on a unified no-code platform. Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons.
Gartner Magic Quadrant Research Methodology.
Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms,” 5 September 2023. By Analyst(s): Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, Steve Rietberg, Varun Agarwal, Guy Wood.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
