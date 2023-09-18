Hunger Strike Fundraising Event: Tackling Hunger in Washington State Through Community Engagement and Innovation

Harvest Against Hunger, Rotary, and Our Mayberry are teaming up once again for the Hunger Strike Fundraising Event.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With 1 in 11 people and 1 in 8 children in Washington State facing the scourge of hunger—a crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic—the call to action has never been more urgent. Harvest Against Hunger, Rotary, and Our Mayberry are teaming up once again for the Hunger Strike Fundraising Event.

Kaj Pedersen, Rotary District 5030 Governor, emphasized the transformative power of community alliances in addressing this critical issue. “By collaborating with Harvest Against Hunger, Our Mayberry, and our local Rotary clubs, we aim to go far beyond last year’s remarkable achievement of serving 4 million meals. This is the power of partnerships—uniting people in a common mission to make a substantial, lasting impact.”

How to Get Involved

Both Rotary members and the general public can easily participate by locating a Rotary Club Fundraiser in their area. Simply visit https://hungerstrike.events or https://RotaryHungerStrike.org and use the interactive map or directory to search for a club or community near you.

A Proven Track Record

In its pilot year, Hunger Strike raised significant funds, translating into over 4 million servings of healthy food distributed to children and families across Washington State.

A Competitive Spirit for a Good Cause

The event is structured as a virtual team-based fundraising competition. Each team member is given their own donation page, culminating in an optional, yet exciting, bowling competition where additional pledges can be accumulated.

Honoring Contributions

The event concludes with an awards ceremony recognizing clubs and individuals for their outstanding fundraising efforts, community engagement, and promotional activities. Participants who raise at least $150 qualify for a prize drawing, with extra entries awarded for every additional $50 raised.

Flexibility in Giving

Donors have the choice of making a one-time donation, pledging a specific amount per pin knocked down in the bowling component, or a combination of both.

Transparent Allocation of Resources

Half of all donations go directly to Harvest Against Hunger, while the remaining 50% benefits local hunger relief programs selected by participating clubs.

Become a Team Captain

Anyone can assume the role of Team Captain, taking charge in rallying friends, family, and community members. Easy sharing options make mobilizing support effortless.

Real-Time Impact Tracking

Participants and donors can track the event’s success in real-time via club-specific and overall leaderboards, fostering a sense of competition and unity for this crucial cause.

About Harvest Against Hunger

Harvest Against Hunger works diligently to reduce food insecurity through strategic collaborations with farmers, truckers, and food banks.

About Rotary

Rotary is a global network committed to resolving pressing humanitarian issues, from poverty and illiteracy to disease and hunger.

Let’s harness the "power of partnerships," as Kaj Pedersen puts it, to knock down hunger and elevate communities in dire need.