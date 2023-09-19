FLYFIN AI INTRODUCES NEW FINANCIAL TRACKER
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the world's premier AI-powered tax preparation and filing service, introduced a free monthly financial tracker that’s designed for freelancers, creators and self-employed individuals. This group of taxpayers typically have multiple income streams from multiple sources and need help tracking their earnings and expenses. FlyFin’s new financial tracker monitors users' income sources and applies AI to classify business expenses. FlyFin’s automation tool saves users hours of time every month, helping taxpayers meet their tax compliance without delays, better understand their finances, and make smarter financial decisions.
"We’re pleased to roll out this valuable free tool to FlyFin users. It not only saves time and eliminates the stress of taxes when you’re self-employed, it also improves your financial health," said Jaideep Singh, Co-founder and CEO of FlyFin. “Our new tool also helps users keep accurate records so they can comply with tax deadlines accurately and avoid extensions and tax over or under payments.”
Key features of FlyFin's Monthly Financial Tracker:
Tracks income from multiple bank accounts to record personal finances and business transactions
Uses AI to provide a holistic view of a self-employed individual's finances
Rapid setup takes a few minutes, then FlyFin’s AI constantly monitors to ensure the taxfiler is aware of every payment received or outstanding, providing an overall picture of a person’s financial health
Classifies expenses in more than 200 categories, helping tax filers understand where spending is occurring to keep a business running and finding new areas where they can save money
Helps freelancers and self-employed individuals be prepared for upcoming expenses like quarterly estimated tax payments – and avoid overpaying or underpaying on their taxes
To learn more, visit https://flyfin.tax.
About FlyFin AI
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, and affordable tax filing solution. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California. For more information, visit FlyFin AI.
