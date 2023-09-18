Ann Papayoti of SkyView Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Everything is a relationship. Whether it’s with food, money, another person, or even with thoughts, everything comes down to a relationship.” This is the belief of our guest Ann Papayoti.

Ann Papayoti is the founder of SkyView Coaching and is dedicated to working with people who want to experience their most rewarding relationships, and ultimately, their most fulfilling lives. In addition, she is an author, speaker, and advice columnist. She has been twice awarded the CEO Today Magazine Executive Coaching Award.

On her website, Ann offers multiple types of coaching including life and mindset coaching, love and relationship coaching, health and wellness coaching, and divorce and breakup coaching. In addition, she offers Energy Leadership™, which is a coaching model she uses for executive and business coaching. Ann is a self-proclaimed neuroscience geek always learning and exploring areas like positive psychology to better serve her clients.

Ann notes that there are two types of people that seek her coaching services. First are the people who experience sudden, unexpected change and feel lost. Second, are the people who determine that something has to change and feel stuck. “Many are dealing with a loss like divorce, death, or diagnosis,” explains Ann.

“Prior to being a coach, I was in the corporate world,” recalls Ann. “Becoming a coach was due to my own transition. For seventeen years, I worked for a major airline. I then moved to Canada for my husband’s career and had to give up my own. That was a big change and a sense of loss for me. For a while, I enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, but always had an itch to get back to working with adults. A local nonprofit organization reached out to me to offer personal development courses and to lead support groups for those going through divorce. What I found was that participants wanted one-on-one time with me for deeper sharing and guidance.”

That request led her to pursue professional education and certification in coaching and to open her practice in 2015.

Ann is an Amazon bestselling author with two co-authored books, The Gift of Shift, and Engaging Speakers Voices of Truth. Her first book, The Gift of Shift co-authored with Tracey MacDonald, is a collection of short, personal stories highlighting common life themes. Each story is followed by five coaching questions for the reader to reflect on how the theme has played out in their own life. There is also a journaling section for the reader to rewrite their own life stories in a more empowering way. “The goal is to help people reclaim their power of choice and shift their mindset to change how they experience circumstances of life,” Ann says. Her second book is a compilation of author’s stories staging how they came to do the work they do.

She is a regular expert contributor to Your Tango Media, and has been featured in MSN, Google, Apple News, Yahoo, and more. Ann also writes a column titled Dear Annie featured in Inspirations for Better Living Magazine. People write in to inquire about conflicts and relationships. “I try to help those who write-in to reflect, and not just answer with my opinion” expresses Ann.

In addition to her coaching, books, and columns, Ann has created an online course and retreat known as Soul CPR. CPR is an acronym that stands for Connect, Pinpoint, Recover. The Soul CPR course is a hybrid of self-paced video-led instruction and live weekly webinars, and the next class will begin on Wednesday September 27th. According to Ann, “It is designed to help people recover from ongoing emotional trauma.” The Soul CPR retreat will occur from November 3rd to November 8th in Sedona, AZ. The retreat will feature a small, intimate group of up to twelve people and will be held at a boutique inn. Events include sunrise meditation, evening fireside group coaching, guided journaling, Hatha Yoga, body treatments, a guided hike through Red Rocks, and a visit to downtown Sedona for some free time.

“Embrace the power of choice,” concludes Ann. “Once we master that, we can truly change our outcomes.”

