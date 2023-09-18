A' Design Award & Competition Unveils the Annual Furniture Design Awards 2024
A' Design Award & Competition Announces the 2024 A' International Furniture Design Awards: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in Furniture DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A' Design Award & Competition is thrilled to announce the call for entries to the prestigious A' International Furniture Design Awards. These globally recognized awards are inviting entries from Furniture Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, and Furniture Manufacturers worldwide. This marks an exceptional opportunity for professionals and creatives in the industry to showcase their pioneering projects that have been conceptualized within the last decade.
As an essential platform that shines a spotlight on the remarkable talents in the furniture design sphere, the A' International Furniture Design Awards operates in two stages. Initially, interested participants can register at the official A’ Design Awards website to submit their works for the Furniture Awards, obtaining a preliminary score for their submission without any fee. Those who successfully pass the preliminary evaluation will then have the chance to proceed with the nomination process, involving a nominal fee for a detailed consideration for the awards.
The deadline to participate in the A' Furniture Design Awards is September 30, 2023. All entrants keenly await the announcement of results, scheduled for April 15, 2024, where the winners will be celebrated with the lauded A’ Design Prize, offering a comprehensive set of PR, marketing, and publicity tools to accentuate their victory.
Prospective submissions encompass a variety of furniture pieces including but not limited to armchairs, cabinets, chairs, coffee tables, sofas, stools, benches, and seating systems. Further insights into the award sub-categories and descriptions can be found at the official website: https://furnituredesignaward.com
The prestigious A’ Design Prize promises a plethora of benefits, including a Design Excellence Certificate, lifetime license to utilize the A' Furniture Design Awards Winner Logo, and inclusion in the yearbook featuring the best designs. The winners will also enjoy a privileged invitation to the gala night, La Notte Premio A', accepted to Designer.org design community and provided opportunities for global recognition through inclusion in various rankings and platforms such as World Design Rankings and Designer Rankings. Additionally, the award facilitates global reach through the translation of awarded works into multiple languages and entries to elite clubs.
Moreover, winners will be featured in an exclusive interview, published at the Designer Interviews website, and included in a comprehensive press kit. This kit, prepared meticulously to celebrate the laureates' success, will be distributed to a wide network of accredited press members, amplifying their exposure and bringing attention to their innovative designs. This array of accolades and media services, bestowed upon the A' Furniture Design Awards winners, is designed to celebrate their triumph in the global furniture design landscape.
For a glimpse into the exceptional works of past winners and additional details, individuals and press members are encouraged to visit https://furnituredesignawardwinners.com and https://furnituredesignaward.com
About A' Design Awards
Founded with the goal of promoting and recognizing outstanding design works across all nations and creative disciplines, the A’ Design Award & Competition endeavors to foster a global appreciation for good design practices and principles. By spotlighting the finest designs globally, the initiative encourages designers, companies, and brands to develop products and projects that benefit society at large. For more information on the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Furniture Design Awards, please visit designaward.com
