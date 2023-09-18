"Transformation Insights Unveils KTA Enterprise: A Groundbreaking Solution Redefining Corporate Pain Management

About

Simpel & Associates is a boutique consultancy specializing in complex change programs. For 7 years, we have proudly supported Private Equity Firms, Portfolio Companies, and Fortune 500 companies on large change programs like organization integration, finance transformation, and work modernization initiatives. Our company incorporates KTA, a patented technology provided by our subsidiary Transformation Insights, to furnish non-invasive integration and analytics solutions for both extensive and limited change endeavors. By utilizing KTA, we establish and supervise a transformation management office that adheres to best practices and is customized to your specific requirements, providing the essential data to triumph in intricate programs.