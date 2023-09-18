3 BR/3.5 BA Home w/Barn, Shop & Pond on 10.5± Acres in Fauquier County, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Rock Solid Home w/Recent Renovations Conveniently Located Minutes From Rt. 17 on 10.5 Acres in Fauquier County VA. Perfect for Home Based Business.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3 BR/3.5 BA Home with a barn, shop and pond on 10.5± acres in Fauquier County, VA on Thursday, September 28.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 BR/3.5 BA Home with a barn, shop and pond on 10.5± acres in Fauquier County, VA on Thursday, September 28 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John NIcholls
“A rock solid home with recent renovations conveniently located minutes from Rt. 17 on 10.5 Acres,” said Nicholls. “Perfect for a home based business, make plans now to “Bid and Make it Yours”!”
Centrally located just off of Rt. 17, only minutes from the Stafford County line, 3 miles to Rt. 610, 16 miles from Garrisonville/Aquia, 16 miles to I-95, 19 miles to Fredericksburg, 22 miles to Marine Corps Base Quantico, and only a short drive to Northern Virginia, DC, Leesburg & Richmond, VA.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:
Thursday, September 28 at 2:00 PM -- 13220 Sillamon Rd., Goldvein, VA 22720, US
Move-in ready & well-built 3 BR/3.5 BA stone front home on 10.56± acres in Fauquier County, VA
• This home measures 2,328± finished sf., and features a kitchen w/break nook, new granite counters, large pantry & bay window (all appliances convey), family room with wood stove/fireplace, dining room, living room, large foyer, storage attic, attached 1 car garage (384± sf.)
• Very large "L" shaped deck on rear of home--no maintenance Trex decking and vinyl railings
• Heating & cooling: geothermal
• Well & septic system; electric water heater
• 2 story shop w/concrete floor
• 2 story barn and storage shed
• Pond located at the rear of the property
• Other Features: new roof on home, shop and barn (May 2023); new carpet; fresh interior paint; new luxury vinyl plank flooring; washer/dryer convey; Generac whole house generator; one of the main floor bathrooms has a roll-in handicap accessible shower; water softener system; fire pit; partial fencing; vegetable garden; gravel driveway; many recent renovations
• This property is perfect for a home based business, hobby farmer, enthusiast/collector and potentially could be divided for another home site
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540-226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com