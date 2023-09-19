Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,411 in the last 365 days.

Team Effort Leads Care Indeed to # 6 on Fortune Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces in Aging Services

Best Workplaces in Aging Services | Care Indeed

#CareIndeed #BestWorkplaces #FortuneMagazine #AgingServices #TeamWork #VisionIntoAction

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a significant milestone in its illustrious journey, Care Indeed has been recognized as the #6 Best Workplace in Aging Services by Fortune Magazine. This notable distinction mirrors Care Indeed's unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing work environment rooted in kindness and excellence.

The award brings to light Care Indeed's ongoing endeavors to make its vision – to help create a better world for our seniors and their caregivers – a living reality. Leveraging a dedicated and empathetic team, the company has redefined in-home care and nurtured a community where caregivers and clients thrive.

Statement from Dee Bustos, CEO of Care Indeed
CEO Dee Bustos reflected on this remarkable achievement with great pride and gratitude, attributing this success to the united spirit and relentless dedication of the Care Indeed family. "This accolade celebrates the harmony and diligence that characterize our team. It goes out to every extended family member, including our devoted staff and wonderful clients, who breathe life into our vision daily," Bustos noted.

About Care Indeed
From its founding moment in 2010, Care Indeed has been deeply entrenched in the vibrant community of Menlo Park, CA. It has grown steadily to emerge as a beacon of trust, kindness, and compassion in the aging services sector. The organization offers a comprehensive range of services encompassing home care, private duty nursing, and healthcare staffing solutions, all curated to meet the diverse needs of the community it serves.

Beyond being a team of employees, Care Indeed has cultivated a harmonious community where each individual is empowered to work collaboratively, fostering a nurturing environment within and beyond the organization. Through developing a culture grounded in respect, understanding, and love, Care Indeed has transcended the traditional workplace boundaries, crafting a space where employees can unite in their mission to infuse every home they step into with warmth, care, and a true sense of belonging.

Looking Forward

As Care Indeed basks in the glow of this acknowledgment, the team is also gearing up to forge a path laden with opportunities to uplift lives through exemplary service. The organization stands more committed than ever to pushing the boundaries in in-home care, relying on a bedrock of kindness, innovation, and a profound understanding of the complex needs of seniors and their caregivers to realize a vision of a better, kinder world, one act of kindness at a time.

Serina Trica Valerio, MBA
Care Indeed
+1 650-328-1001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Team Effort Leads Care Indeed to # 6 on Fortune Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces in Aging Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more