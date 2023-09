VOTING CLOSES SEPTEMBER 20 FOR SEVEN BLACK PODCASTING AWARD CATEGORIES

Award winning podcast producer and BPAwards ceremony host Latrice Sampson Richards 4x BPAwards nominee POPLAW host Desiree Talley, Esq. with guest Brittany B (Bee-B) 4x BPAwards nominee You Didn't See Nothin recording

Pick the winners of Best Blerd Podcast, Best Hosting Duo, Best Hosting Team, Best Podcast Network, Best Solo Host, Best Sports Podcast, and Podcast of the Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Volunteer judges for Black Podcasting Awards (BPAwards), the largest global awards program for Black podcasters, delivered 100 nominations across 34 categories to 72 podcasts. The nominations include 3 quadruple nominees: POPLAW, Love, Janessa, and You Didn’t See Nothin, and 4 triple nominees: Every Voice with Terrance McKnight, Parenting for the Culture, Queer News, and The Amazing Clarks.Anna DeShawn’s Queer News swept 3 Black Pod Award categories in 2022 becoming one of its biggest all-time winners. The multi-award winning podcaster joins fellow 2022 winners to present this year’s awards: Al Pete, Anthony Frasier, Damona Hoffman, Florence Barrau-Adams & Kierna Mayo, Juleyka Lantigua, Keith Powell & Ricky Robinson, Kim Fox, Krystal Hill, and Sam Riddell.Hosting the ceremony again is award-winning podcast producer Latrice Sampson Richardson. The 4th annual BPAwards' ceremony will stream on its YouTube channel Sunday September 24, 2 pm Eastern, with musical performances by Ballad, Kevin & The Blues Groovers, and Maya Elizabeth. The ceremony will welcome a dozen special guests in person thanks to sponsors Push Black, Podcast Movement, Blubrry, Realm, LWC Studios, Podglomerate, Transistor, Sounds Profitable, and Stitcher Studios. RSVP for the event at attend.BlackPodAwards.comPodcasts with the most public votes will win in seven categories: Best Blerd Podcast, Best Hosting Duo, Best Hosting Team, Best Podcast Network, Best Solo Host, Best Sports Podcast, and Podcast of the Year. Anyone can join the public vote by logging in at vote.BlackPodAwards.com. Registration with an email address is required.In tandem, Black Podcasters Association (BPAssociation) members vote on five categories: Best New Podcast, Best Editing, Best Producer, Best Sound Design, and Podcaster of the Year. With the most votes in each category becoming the 2023 winner. ALL voting ends Wednesday September 20, 2023 11:59 pm Hawaii Time.Winning podcasters receive physical awards as well as prizes from Afros & Audio, Black Podcasters Association, Descript, Grants For Creators, and Strike Audio.Stay up to date with BPAwards by following them at @BlackPodAwards on social media.CONTACT: Demetrius Bagley, Cofounder & Executive Director, blackpodcastingawards@gmail.com or 718-290-7196High-resolution photos of Latrice Sampson Richards, named nominees, BPA logos, and more can be downloaded at kit.blackpodawards.com.ABOUT BLACK PODCASTING AWARDSBlack Podcasting Awards (BPAwards) celebrates, spotlights, and bolsters Black podcasts for more wins and successes. It achieves this primarily by producing an annual awards program and ceremony. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.FULL LIST OF 2023 BLACK POD AWARDS NOMINEES (35 categories total)BEST ARTS PODCASTEvery Voice with Terrance McKnightMeet Me at the ChazenStitch PleaseBEST BLERD PODCAST (PUBLIC VOTE)PlayblackSecret Nerd PodcastStitch PleaseBEST BUSINESS PODCAST – SPONSORED BY SOUNDS PROFITABLEC-CRETSMistakes That Made MeSavvy Social PodcastBEST COMEDY PODCASTFunny My WayNun But GreatnessUrban Legends with the Ghost BrothersBEST CULTURE PODCASTBack IssueBlack Austin MattersPOPLAWBEST EDITING (BPASSOCIATION VOTE)Black Is AmericaKnow What You SeeTell Her ThisBEST EDUCATION PODCASTAfrican Folktales with Miss Jo JoParenting for the CultureBEST FAMILY AND PARENTING PODCASTParenting for the CultureThe Black Fatherhood PodcastThe Mama's DenBEST FILM AND TELEVISION PODCASTBruh Meets World PodcastChat Sh!T: The Official Rap Sh!t PodcastThe Class of 1989BEST FOOD & DRINK PODCASTWINNER ONLY to be revealed LIVE during ceremonyBEST HEALTH AND WELLNESS PODCASTCharm Words: Daily Affirmations for KidsLiving For WeSOL Affirmations with Karega & FeliciaBEST HISTORY PODCASTEvery Voice with Terrance McKnightExchange PlaceYou Didn't See NothinBEST HOSTING DUO (PUBLIC VOTE)Black Austin MattersSis, Please!The Amazing ClarksBEST HOSTING TEAM (PUBLIC VOTE)ABCs of BlackJill Scott Presents: J.ill the PodcastThe Mama's DenBEST INTERNATIONAL PODCASTLove, JanessaSignal for HelpUK Black Pride Time Capsule PodcastBEST LGBTQ PODCASTBFF: Black, Fat, FemmeQueer NewsUK Black Pride Time Capsule PodcastBEST LIMITED SERIES PODCASTLove, JanessaSystemicYou Didn't See NothinBEST LITERARY PODCASTeReads PodcastRead Write and CreateSHE WELL READBEST MUSIC PODCAST50 Years of Hip-HopEvery Voice with Terrance McKnightQueue PointsBEST NEW PODCAST (BPASSOCIATION VOTE)Mistakes That Made MeShoujo SundaeSis, Please!BEST NEWS & POLITICS PODCASTPOPLAWThe Assignment with Audie CornishThe Brown Girls Guide to PoliticsBEST PODCAST NETWORK (PUBLIC VOTE) – SPONSORED BY PODCAST MOVEMENTBlack Love Podcast NetworkThe T.H.C. Media NetworkWomen's Wrestling TalkBEST PRODUCER (BPASSOCIATION VOTE)Black Love Podcast NetworkKnow What You SeeLies & Garbage Show | Lemme Holla At You | Robbins NestBEST RELATIONSHIP PODCASTBlack Love: The InterviewsDates & Mates with Damona HoffmanThe Amazing ClarksBEST RELIGION AND SPIRITUALITY PODCASTSanctifiedSOL Affirmations with Karega & FeliciaThe Porshanality PodcastBEST SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PODCASTGlowing in TechPublic Health Epidemiology ConversationsBEST SCRIPTED FICTION PODCAST – SPONSORED BY REALMBedtime stories by AKDDanmei Podfics With GemWitchever PathBEST SEX PODCASTInner Hoe UprisingThe Amazing ClarksLies & Garbage ShowBEST SOLO HOST (PUBLIC VOTE)Love, JanessaPOPLAWThe Wire at 20BEST SOUND DESIGN (BPASSOCIATION VOTE)Black Is AmericaCamp RedrumYou Didn't See NothinBEST SPORTS PODCAST (PUBLIC VOTE)Black Baseball MixtapeMy Hockey HeroROS Presents: RoughhousingBEST TRAVEL PODCASTAbout the JourneyThe Joy of Cruising PodcastTravel N Sh!tBEST TRUE CRIME PODCASTFruitLoops: Serial Killers of ColorLove, JanessaYou Didn't See NothinPODCAST OF THE YEAR (PUBLIC VOTE) – SPONSORED BY PODCAST MOVEMENTBack IssueParenting for the CultureQueer NewsPODCASTER OF THE YEAR (BPASSOCIATION VOTE) – SPONSORED BY BLUBRRYPOPLAWQueer NewsTalking Journeys of Belonging 2 Blackness