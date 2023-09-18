Submit Release
VOTING CLOSES SEPTEMBER 20 FOR SEVEN BLACK PODCASTING AWARD CATEGORIES

Award winning podcast producer and BPAwards ceremony host Latrice Sampson Richards

4x BPAwards nominee POPLAW host Desiree Talley, Esq. with guest Brittany B (Bee-B)

4x BPAwards nominee You Didn't See Nothin recording

Pick the winners of Best Blerd Podcast, Best Hosting Duo, Best Hosting Team, Best Podcast Network, Best Solo Host, Best Sports Podcast, and Podcast of the Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteer judges for Black Podcasting Awards (BPAwards), the largest global awards program for Black podcasters, delivered 100 nominations across 34 categories to 72 podcasts. The nominations include 3 quadruple nominees: POPLAW, Love, Janessa, and You Didn’t See Nothin, and 4 triple nominees: Every Voice with Terrance McKnight, Parenting for the Culture, Queer News, and The Amazing Clarks.

Anna DeShawn’s Queer News swept 3 Black Pod Award categories in 2022 becoming one of its biggest all-time winners. The multi-award winning podcaster joins fellow 2022 winners to present this year’s awards: Al Pete, Anthony Frasier, Damona Hoffman, Florence Barrau-Adams & Kierna Mayo, Juleyka Lantigua, Keith Powell & Ricky Robinson, Kim Fox, Krystal Hill, and Sam Riddell.

Hosting the ceremony again is award-winning podcast producer Latrice Sampson Richardson. The 4th annual BPAwards' ceremony will stream on its YouTube channel Sunday September 24, 2 pm Eastern, with musical performances by Ballad, Kevin & The Blues Groovers, and Maya Elizabeth. The ceremony will welcome a dozen special guests in person thanks to sponsors Push Black, Podcast Movement, Blubrry, Realm, LWC Studios, Podglomerate, Transistor, Sounds Profitable, and Stitcher Studios. RSVP for the event at attend.BlackPodAwards.com

Podcasts with the most public votes will win in seven categories: Best Blerd Podcast, Best Hosting Duo, Best Hosting Team, Best Podcast Network, Best Solo Host, Best Sports Podcast, and Podcast of the Year. Anyone can join the public vote by logging in at vote.BlackPodAwards.com. Registration with an email address is required.

In tandem, Black Podcasters Association (BPAssociation) members vote on five categories: Best New Podcast, Best Editing, Best Producer, Best Sound Design, and Podcaster of the Year. With the most votes in each category becoming the 2023 winner. ALL voting ends Wednesday September 20, 2023 11:59 pm Hawaii Time.

Winning podcasters receive physical awards as well as prizes from Afros & Audio, Black Podcasters Association, Descript, Grants For Creators, and Strike Audio.

Stay up to date with BPAwards by following them at @BlackPodAwards on social media.

CONTACT: Demetrius Bagley, Cofounder & Executive Director, blackpodcastingawards@gmail.com or 718-290-7196
High-resolution photos of Latrice Sampson Richards, named nominees, BPA logos, and more can be downloaded at kit.blackpodawards.com.

ABOUT BLACK PODCASTING AWARDS
Black Podcasting Awards (BPAwards) celebrates, spotlights, and bolsters Black podcasts for more wins and successes. It achieves this primarily by producing an annual awards program and ceremony. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

FULL LIST OF 2023 BLACK POD AWARDS NOMINEES (35 categories total)

BEST ARTS PODCAST
Every Voice with Terrance McKnight
Meet Me at the Chazen
Stitch Please

BEST BLERD PODCAST (PUBLIC VOTE)
Playblack
Secret Nerd Podcast
Stitch Please

BEST BUSINESS PODCAST – SPONSORED BY SOUNDS PROFITABLE
C-CRETS
Mistakes That Made Me
Savvy Social Podcast

BEST COMEDY PODCAST
Funny My Way
Nun But Greatness
Urban Legends with the Ghost Brothers

BEST CULTURE PODCAST
Back Issue
Black Austin Matters
POPLAW

BEST EDITING (BPASSOCIATION VOTE)
Black Is America
Know What You See
Tell Her This

BEST EDUCATION PODCAST
African Folktales with Miss Jo Jo
Parenting for the Culture

BEST FAMILY AND PARENTING PODCAST
Parenting for the Culture
The Black Fatherhood Podcast
The Mama's Den

BEST FILM AND TELEVISION PODCAST
Bruh Meets World Podcast
Chat Sh!T: The Official Rap Sh!t Podcast
The Class of 1989

BEST FOOD & DRINK PODCAST
WINNER ONLY to be revealed LIVE during ceremony

BEST HEALTH AND WELLNESS PODCAST
Charm Words: Daily Affirmations for Kids
Living For We
SOL Affirmations with Karega & Felicia

BEST HISTORY PODCAST
Every Voice with Terrance McKnight
Exchange Place
You Didn't See Nothin

BEST HOSTING DUO (PUBLIC VOTE)
Black Austin Matters
Sis, Please!
The Amazing Clarks

BEST HOSTING TEAM (PUBLIC VOTE)
ABCs of Black
Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast
The Mama's Den

BEST INTERNATIONAL PODCAST
Love, Janessa
Signal for Help
UK Black Pride Time Capsule Podcast

BEST LGBTQ PODCAST
BFF: Black, Fat, Femme
Queer News
UK Black Pride Time Capsule Podcast

BEST LIMITED SERIES PODCAST
Love, Janessa
Systemic
You Didn't See Nothin

BEST LITERARY PODCAST
eReads Podcast
Read Write and Create
SHE WELL READ

BEST MUSIC PODCAST
50 Years of Hip-Hop
Every Voice with Terrance McKnight
Queue Points

BEST NEW PODCAST (BPASSOCIATION VOTE)
Mistakes That Made Me
Shoujo Sundae
Sis, Please!

BEST NEWS & POLITICS PODCAST
POPLAW
The Assignment with Audie Cornish
The Brown Girls Guide to Politics

BEST PODCAST NETWORK (PUBLIC VOTE) – SPONSORED BY PODCAST MOVEMENT
Black Love Podcast Network
The T.H.C. Media Network
Women's Wrestling Talk

BEST PRODUCER (BPASSOCIATION VOTE)
Black Love Podcast Network
Know What You See
Lies & Garbage Show | Lemme Holla At You | Robbins Nest

BEST RELATIONSHIP PODCAST
Black Love: The Interviews
Dates & Mates with Damona Hoffman
The Amazing Clarks

BEST RELIGION AND SPIRITUALITY PODCAST
Sanctified
SOL Affirmations with Karega & Felicia
The Porshanality Podcast

BEST SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PODCAST
Glowing in Tech
Public Health Epidemiology Conversations

BEST SCRIPTED FICTION PODCAST – SPONSORED BY REALM
Bedtime stories by AKD
Danmei Podfics With Gem
Witchever Path

BEST SEX PODCAST
Inner Hoe Uprising
The Amazing Clarks
Lies & Garbage Show

BEST SOLO HOST (PUBLIC VOTE)
Love, Janessa
POPLAW
The Wire at 20

BEST SOUND DESIGN (BPASSOCIATION VOTE)
Black Is America
Camp Redrum
You Didn't See Nothin

BEST SPORTS PODCAST (PUBLIC VOTE)
Black Baseball Mixtape
My Hockey Hero
ROS Presents: Roughhousing

BEST TRAVEL PODCAST
About the Journey
The Joy of Cruising Podcast
Travel N Sh!t

BEST TRUE CRIME PODCAST
FruitLoops: Serial Killers of Color
Love, Janessa
You Didn't See Nothin

PODCAST OF THE YEAR (PUBLIC VOTE) – SPONSORED BY PODCAST MOVEMENT
Back Issue
Parenting for the Culture
Queer News

PODCASTER OF THE YEAR (BPASSOCIATION VOTE) – SPONSORED BY BLUBRRY
POPLAW
Queer News
Talking Journeys of Belonging 2 Blackness

