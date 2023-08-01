Trailblazing the Future: Erica Cobb Makes History as Inaugural Lead Judge for Black Podcasting Awards
NAACP Image Award-nominated podcaster and TV personality leads esteemed judging panelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Podcasting Awards (BPAwards), the largest global awards program for Black podcasters, proudly announces Erica Cobb, co-host of TEGNA's popular show 'Daily Blast Live' and the acclaimed host of the 2023 NAACP Image Awards-nominated podcast 'Comeback with Erica Cobb,' as its trailblazing inaugural lead judge.
Joining Erica Cobb at the judges' table are a diverse and distinguished array of mediamakers and communication professionals, including veteran online broadcaster Dr. Vibe™, Nigerian podcaster Osakpolor Aiguobasinmwin, Podcasters Unlimited CEO Denese Duran Longsworth, influential content creator Lloyd George, and award-winning podcasters Krystal Hill and Dominic Lawson.
Since its 2020 founding, the organization has bestowed awards on nearly 50 podcasts. Its biggest winners to date include Cassandre Dunbar’s inspiring Be Well, Sis, A’Shanti Gholar’s pioneering Brown Girls Guide to Politics, and Anna DeShawn’s groundbreaking Queer News.
2023 winners will be unveiled at its much anticipated fourth annual ceremony, a livestream event on BPAwards' YouTube channel Sunday, September 24, 2 pm Eastern.
To encourage more submissions, the application period has been extended by one week through August 7, 11:59 pm Pacific Time. Podcasters receive a $10 discount applying discount code "COBBLER" at apply.blackpodawards.com. Each category application is priced at $79.
