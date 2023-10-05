Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,889 in the last 365 days.

rezStream Launches New Rewards Program for Loyal Customers

rezStream Better Lodging Simplified

Discover How rezStream's Innovative Rewards Program Elevates Loyalty

We are enhancing our rewards program to show our appreciation for loyal clients, in addition to our outstanding products, solutions, and customer service.”
— Christian Holmsen, CEO of rezStream

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, a leading provider of cloud-based reservation software and online booking solutions for the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Rewards Program. Known as rezStream Rewards, this program expresses gratitude and rewards customers for their continued support and trust in rezStream services.

With rezStream Rewards, rezStream clients use a simple point-based system to earn exclusive benefits and perks for their commitment to rezStream and its reservation software, booking engine, marketing and website services.

ALL Customers of rezStream will now have access to:
• Points Accumulation: Earn points for eligible actions taken with rezStream.
• Flexible Redemption: Redeem points towards rewards and cash prizes.
• Tiered Reward Levels: Grow from Loyalist, to Advocate, to Ambassador.

How to Enroll?

Visit our website at https://www.rezstream.com/rewards/. Once registered, members are emailed program details and can start earning points immediately!

About rezStream:
rezStream is a leading provider of comprehensive hospitality management software and marketing solutions. By combining innovative technology with industry expertise, rezStream empowers independent hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals to streamline operations, increase bookings, and maximize revenue. With a focus on personalized service and cutting-edge technology, rezStream delivers tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of independent lodging operators.

Lyles Armour
rezStream
+17209712501 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

rezStream Launches New Rewards Program for Loyal Customers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more