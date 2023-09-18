This Week on Monday Morning Radio: A Proven Formula Anyone Can Use to Obtain Power and Wield Influence
A new book from legendary PR consultant Robert Dilenschneider arms readers with essential tools in the increasingly competitive and ever-evolving business world
The seminal book arms its readers with intellectual, technical, and moral weapons — essential tools in the increasingly competitive and ever-evolving business world.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert L. “Bob” Dilenschneider, who has been studying and dissecting the elements of power and influence for more than four decades, is this week’s guest on Monday Morning Radio.
— Maxwell Rotbart
“Arguably, no one in the country has more expertise on the topic than Bob,” says Maxwell Rotbart, the podcast’s co-host.
“Bob’s bottom line,” Rotbart adds, “is that to obtain power and influence, you don’t need wealth or privilege.”
Dilenschneider tells Monday Morning Radio listeners that they need is a compelling idea and the means to communicate it effectively.
Dilenschneider’s formula to get others to listen to — and follow — you is surprisingly simple.
Dilenschneider is the author of the newly released book The Ultimate Guide to Power & Influence: Everything You Need to Know.
The book is a comprehensive roadmap for owners, entrepreneurs, and young professionals on how to navigate in a rapidly changing world, with chapters on seizing opportunities amid a crisis, managing networks, and communicating effectively.
Dilenschneider is no stranger to Monday Morning Radio. The weekly business-to-business podcast has turned to him several times over the years to tap into his insights on a variety of topics of importance to business and civic leaders, as well as up-and-coming executives.
Dilenschneider is best known as the founder of The Dilenschneider Group, which provides strategic advice and counsel to Fortune 500 companies and prominent individuals worldwide. He is also a prolific author and a noted historian.
The Dilenschneider Group’s specialties include mergers and acquisitions, crisis communications, government affairs, and global media relations.
This week’s podcast episode is co-hosted by Dean Rotbart, who launched the weekly Monday Morning Radio in June 2012. More than 550 prominent guests have appeared on the podcast, whose slogan is “All You Can Eat Business Wisdom.”
Dean has known Dilenschneider since 1980 when he was a cub reporter with The Wall Street Journal, based in Cleveland, and Dilenschneider was proving his mettle as a communications maestro advising Harold Hoopman, president of the Marathon Oil Company, based in Findlay, Ohio.
