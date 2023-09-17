AV-Comparatives: The Premier Resource for Comprehensive Cybersecurity Information for Journalists and Analysts

INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, accurate and timely cybersecurity data is no longer optional—it is mandatory. AV-Comparatives, a leading authority in cybersecurity analysis, is reaffirming its commitment to providing the most authoritative and trustworthy information available in the domain of endpoint security solutions.

With our in-depth analysis and insights prowess, AV-Comparatives is the number one resource for indispensable cybersecurity data. Our mission has always been centred around helping IT managers, CISOs, and other technology professionals make decisive, well-informed decisions by offering them precise and reliable knowledge—free of superfluous technical jargon.

Our methodology sets us apart as we meticulously examine every facet of cybersecurity in all its complexity. The data we provide results from comprehensive testing, detailed scrutiny, and a perceptive understanding of emerging cybersecurity trends and threats.

What's more, AV-Comparatives is always accessible. We are responsive to your inquiries, open to discussions, and ready to serve you with the expert guidance that has become synonymous with our brand. In the interest of transparency and cooperation, we would like to note that Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder and Peter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder, are available for personal discussions and calls to journalists and analysts.

As an independent and self-governed cybersecurity authority, we remain dedicated to our role in delivering clear, concise, and actionable information. At AV-Comparatives, we continually cultivate our knowledge and independence, enabling us to provide vital insights for a safer, more secure digital world.

For more information about AV-Comparatives or to arrange a personal conversation with Peter Stelzhammer or Andreas Clementi, please do not hesitate to contact us via email at media@av-comparartives.org

The following information represents a partial list of vendors for which we at AV-Comparatives can provide comprehensive and reliable data. Please note that this is just an excerpt, and additional security solution providers can be included upon request.

Avast
AVG
Avira
Bitdefender
CISCO
CrowdStrike
Cybereason
Elastic .8
ESET
F-Secure
G Data
K7
Kaspersky
McAfee
Microsoft
Norton
Panda
Sophos
Symantec
Total AV
Total Defense
Trellix
Trend Micro
VIPRE
VMware
WatchGuard

About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an internationally recognized, independent authority for cybersecurity analysis. By profoundly examining and testing endpoint security solutions, the organization provides IT managers, CISOs, and technical professionals with the most accurate and reliable cybersecurity information available. AV-Comparatives is your trusted source for making informed decisions in the world of cybersecurity. AV-Comparatives is ISO9001:2015 certified for the scope of "Independent Test of Anti-Virus Software".

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

