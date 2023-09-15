PEI recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Week

CANADA, September 15 - Sexual Assault Awareness Week, Sept 17 – 23, is a time to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate Island residents on how to better respond to and prevent sexual violence.

Throughout the week, the PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre is creating safe and welcoming spaces where Islanders can come together to learn, share, heal and be empowered.

“We want our communities to be safe for everyone and to ensure the right support is available for people who have experienced sexual violence. The activities that take place during Sexual Assault Awareness Week, are meant to raise Islanders’ awareness of the problem of sexual violence and opportunities to engage in making meaningful personal and systemic change,” said Natalie Jameson, Minister responsible for the Status of Women.

On Thursday September 21, Islanders from across the province will join at Beaconsfield Historic House Carriage House in Charlottetown for the annual Take Back the Night march against sexual and gender-based violence. Take Back the Night is the oldest worldwide movement to stand against sexual violence. Funding for Take Back the Night activities in PEI is provided through the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat.

For the full lineup of events taking place during Sexual Assault Awareness Week, visit PEI’s Sexual Assault Awareness Week.

“Sexual Assault Awareness week is such an important week on Prince Edward Island. Sexual violence affects Islanders of all ages and genders and is extremely traumatic with long term consequences to survivors, families and communities. This week is designed to increase awareness, provide education, generate meaningful and safe spaces to support and empower survivors and to continue to develop a culture of consent which is so critically important,” said Kelly Peck, Executive Director Of PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre.

"We encourage islanders to get out and participate in the activities, listen, learn and engage in the conversations. We cannot continue to keep silent about sexual violence."

The provincial government is committed to collaborating with community groups, departments and agencies, and indigenous communities to counteract discrimination, promote equality and prevent and reduce all forms of violence and abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexualized violence, please reach out for support. If you are in danger, call 911 or your local police. To find supports you can call 211 or the Island Helpline 1-800-218-2885.



Media Contact:

Autumn Tremere

Education and Early Years

Interministerial Women’s Secretariat

agtremere@gov.pe.ca