LANE CLOSURE Whitingham - Gates Pond Rd
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
GATES POND RD is REDUCED TO ONE LANE in the area SOUTH OF LAUREL LAKE RD due to TELEPHONE WIRE DOWN ACROSS ROAD.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.