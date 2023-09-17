Biden-Harris Administration Urges Public to Stay Alert, Stands Ready to Respond to Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee

WASHINGTON -- President Joseph R. Biden Jr. approved emergency declarations for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the state of Maine, which allows for federal assistance to supplement the states’ response efforts to Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee. FEMA continues to urge those in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and listen to local officials.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts tropical storm conditions and flooding across portions of coastal New England. The strong winds are likely to lead to downed trees and power outages. For those in the path of the storm, do not underestimate the power of this storm. Remember to check on your neighbors, plan for power outages and stay safe. The effects from the storm are expected to last until Sunday, Sept. 17.

FEMA and the Biden-Harris Administration are prepared and prepositioned to support needs that may arise. FEMA is working closely with other federal agencies and non-profit organizations to coordinate a whole-of-community response to serve residents and communities in the potentially affected areas.

FEMA deployed three Incident Management Assistance Teams, with additional teams ready to support, and Urban Search and Rescue teams are in the region to help with rescues, if needed.

The American Red Cross has prepositioned staff across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and is prepared to provide shelter, if necessary. The Salvation Army has personnel and supplies prepared, including its “canteen” truck that provides water, comfort and hot meals for 1,200 to 2,500 people.

Stay Safe During Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee

If you are in an area that has been or is still being affected by the storm, be aware of continued risks. Residents and visitors in potentially affected areas should have a family emergency communications plan, keep their devices charged, ensure they are receiving emergency alerts and check on neighbors, especially those who are older adults or may need additional assistance.

If you are experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1.