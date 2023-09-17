Dr. Joshua Quinones Joins Modern Heart and Vascular Institute in the Greater Houston, TX Area

Dr. Joshua Quinones, Pediatric Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to welcome Dr. Joshua Quinones, Pediatric Cardiologist to the team.

Every heart has a story, what's yours?” — Rajiv Agarwal, MD, FACC, FSCCT

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to welcome pediatric cardiologist Joshua Quinones, MD, to the team. Dr. Quinones uses a patient-focused, individualized approach to heart and vascular care to ensure patients are provided the best possible care.Dr. Quinones' aim is to provide the best pediatric cardiac care while allowing children to live the highest quality of life. He believes every decision we make as a team, either through reassurance or intervention, should be for the patient. Every child deserves the chance to be healthy. Therefore, we are passionate about preventative care through a patient-centered multi-system approach to ensure the best outcomes.Dr. Quinones earned his medical degree, completed his pediatric residency at Albany Medical College, and had his pediatric cardiology fellowship at UT Health's Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital. He recently completed a year as a pediatric cardiology instructor at Texas Children's Hospital.Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).Contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online for comprehensive cardiovascular care. Same-day appointments are available to suit patients' needs. Most insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

Does Playing Sports Affect The Heart Health Of Children and Teen Athletes - Modern Heart and Vascular Institute