IEDA Virtual ConferenceSep21

StartSeptember 21, 2023 MTAll day eventEndSeptember 21, 2023 MTAll day event
Join the Idaho Economic Development Association on September 21 at 10 a.m. MT for a virtual conference focusing on broadband.
The conference will provide a discussion on how high-speed broadband infrastructure is deployed, federal grant programs and what communities can do to ensure they are robust and resilient well into the future.
The conference will feature remarks from Idaho Commerce’s State Broadband Program Manager, Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez and more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.