Submit Release
News Search

There were 146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,668 in the last 365 days.

IEDA Virtual ConferenceSep21

StartSeptember 21, 2023 MTAll day eventEndSeptember 21, 2023 MTAll day event

Join the Idaho Economic Development Association on September 21 at 10 a.m. MT for a virtual conference focusing on broadband. 

The conference will provide a discussion on how high-speed broadband infrastructure is deployed, federal grant programs and what communities can do to ensure they are robust and resilient well into the future. 

The conference will feature remarks from Idaho Commerce’s State Broadband Program Manager, Ramón S. Hobdey-Sánchez and more. 

REGISTER NOW.

You just read:

IEDA Virtual ConferenceSep21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more