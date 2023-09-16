PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release

September 15, 2023 Cayetano wants stricter implementation of SIM registration law Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday said rather than discontinuing SIM registration due to an incident in which a photo of a smiling monkey was successfully used, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) should focus on enhancing the process and implementing stricter measures. "Sa akin baligtad: hindi itigil muna - higpitan nila," Cayetano said in an interview with reporters on September 15, 2023. "Mas dadami pa ang loko-loko diyan 'pag walang registration," he added. This after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed in a Senate hearing on September 5, 2023 that its Cybercrime Division had conducted a test and managed to register a SIM card using a photo of a smiling monkey. Cayetano said the NCT can prevent such incidents from happening by setting an example and hunting down at least five persons who have committed such acts and filing a case against them. "Ang Pilipino mahilig sa 'sample.' Sampolan mo lang y'ung isa. Kung nakita mong hayop [ang ginamit na litrato] hanapin mo. May address naman y'un, may name. Tapos kasuhan mo," he said. The independent senator also urged the NCT to coordinate with other agencies like the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Information Communication Technology (DICT) which have established tried-and-tested online systems. He also suggested that the SIM registration be integrated into the National ID system to make the verification simpler and more reliable. "Ang PNP magaling na ang kanilang cybercrime unit. Ang DICT napakagagaling ng mga tao diyan. And then [i-connect] y'ung National ID," he said. Cayetano said while it is nearly impossible to dodge security breaches, maximizing the National ID system can solve "most of the problems" in the SIM registration process. He also encouraged the NTC to approach the Senate and the House of Representatives and report on the lapses so Congress can strengthen the laws that cover SIM registration. "We're humans. Later on baka pati AI (artificial intelligence) can register their own SIM cards - we don't know. But if we solve 99 percent of the problem, OK na y'un." he said. Cayetano sa NTC: Higpitan ang pagpapatupad ng SIM registration Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes ang National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) na higpitan at pahusayin ang proseso ng SIM registration sa halip na itigil ito. Kasunod ito ng insidente kung saan nai-register ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang ilang SIM gamit ang mukha ng isang unggoy. "Sa akin baligtad: hindi itigil muna - higpitan nila," sagot ni Cayetano nang tanungin ng mga reporter sa isang panayam nitong September 15, 2023. "Mas dadami pa ang loko-loko diyan 'pag walang registration," dagdag niya. Ibinunyag ng NBI sa isang pagdinig ng Senado noong September 5, 2023 ang ekperimentong ginawa ng Cybercrime Division nito kung saan matagumpay nilang nairehistro ang ilang SIM card gamit lang ang larawan ng isang nakangiting unggoy. Ani Cayetano, mapipigilan ng NTC ang mga ganitong pangyayari kung "sasampolan" ng ahensya ang mga mahuhuling SIM card users na gumagawa nito. "Ang Pilipino mahilig sa 'sample.' Sampolan mo lang y'ung isa. Kung nakita mong hayop [ang ginamit na litrato] hanapin mo. May address naman y'un, may name. Tapos kasuhan mo," aniya. Hinimok din ng independent senator ang NTC na makipagtulungan sa iba pang mga ahensya tulad ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at Department of Information Communication Technology (DICT) na subok na ang online system. Iminungkahi din niya na ang pagpaparehistro ng SIM ay isama sa National ID system upang gawing mas simple at mas maaasahan ang pagbeberipika. "Ang PNP magaling na ang kanilang cybercrime unit. Ang DICT napakagagaling ng mga tao diyan. At saka [i-connect] y'ung National ID," aniya. Ani Cayetano, imposibleng mapigilan ang lahat ng mga posibleng security breach sa panahon ngayon, pero maaaring malutas ang "karamihan sa problema" sa proseso ng SIM registration kung gagamitin ang National ID system. Hinikayat din niya ang NTC na makipag-ugnayan sa Senado at House of Representatives upang iulat ang "lapses" sa proseso para mapalakas ng Kongreso ang batas para dito. "We're humans. Later on baka pati AI (artificial intelligence) can register their own SIM cards - we don't know. But if we solve 99 percent of the problem, OK na y'un," aniya.