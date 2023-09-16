Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004339

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga                            

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2023 at 0056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2822 VT Route 107, Stockbridge

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Brian Schumann                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/15/23 at approximately 0056 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a family fight at a residence in Stockbridge, VT. During the investigation Troopers found probably cause to arrest Brian Schumann (26) for the offense of Aggravated Domestic Assault committed upon a family member. Schumann was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. During the arrest Schumann resisted Troopers. Schumann was cited to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 09/15/23.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2023 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

