Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2004339
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/15/2023 at 0056 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2822 VT Route 107, Stockbridge
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Brian Schumann
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/15/23 at approximately 0056 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a family fight at a residence in Stockbridge, VT. During the investigation Troopers found probably cause to arrest Brian Schumann (26) for the offense of Aggravated Domestic Assault committed upon a family member. Schumann was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. During the arrest Schumann resisted Troopers. Schumann was cited to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 09/15/23.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.