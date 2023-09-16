Shaftsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Sexual Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3004241

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: Unknown

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 346 Pownal

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault on a child under 10

ACCUSED: Jonathan Gardner

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Pownal, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: Less than 10 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 14th, 2023, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU), along with Investigators from the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation concerning an alleged child sex assault. A child under 10 years of age was brought to Southern Vermont Medical Center and was examined after they claimed they were sexually assaulted by 35-year-old Jonathan Gardner of North Pownal. Information was learned during the investigation ultimately leading to the arrest of Jonathan Gardner on September 15th, 2023. Gardner turned himself in at the Shaftsbury Barracks where he was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault. Gardner was held without bail and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center. He is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Criminal Court on Monday, September 18th at 1300 hours.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate this incident and are encouraging anyone with additional information or knowledge to submit an anonymous tip at http://www.vtips.info or contact Det. Sgt Lauren Ronan at 802-442-5421.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 18th 2023 1300 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: No bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.