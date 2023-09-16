Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1006139

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS                              

STATION: WILLISTON              

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/16/23; 06:03.

INCIDENT LOCATION: RICHMOND, VT

VIOLATION: UNLAWFUL TRESPASS

 

ACCUSED: SARAH DAVIS                                        

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BERLIN, VT

 

VICTIM: NANCY DAVIS

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RICHMOND, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 16, 2023, at approximately 0603 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks received a call of a report of a female at a residence in Richmond, VT, that was trespassing. Investigation revealed that the identified female was Sarah Davis. Sarah was found to have an active no- trespass order from the residence, where she was located at. Sarah was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden County Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/23; 08:30         

COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

