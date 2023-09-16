Williston Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1006139
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/16/23; 06:03.
INCIDENT LOCATION: RICHMOND, VT
VIOLATION: UNLAWFUL TRESPASS
ACCUSED: SARAH DAVIS
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BERLIN, VT
VICTIM: NANCY DAVIS
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: RICHMOND, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 16, 2023, at approximately 0603 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks received a call of a report of a female at a residence in Richmond, VT, that was trespassing. Investigation revealed that the identified female was Sarah Davis. Sarah was found to have an active no- trespass order from the residence, where she was located at. Sarah was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden County Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/23; 08:30
COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY CRIMINAL DIVISION
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.