Mayor Bowser Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2023

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs (MOLA) are celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and encouraging the community to celebrate at events throughout the month. Through October 15, MOLA will partner with District agencies and community-based organizations to sponsor a slate of events that will celebrate Hispanic heritage across Washington, DC, beginning with a Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff at 4 pm today at Lamont Plaza in Ward 1.



“Washington, DC is stronger because of our diverse communities – including our growing and vibrant Latino population,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our Latino population is a key part of DC’s story, a force for change throughout the District, and a driver of DC values, economic growth, and cultural vibrancy.”

Hispanic Heritage Month started as nationally recognized week-long celebration in 1968 and was expanded to a month-long observation in 1988, with September 15 chosen as the start date to mark the start of the Mexican War of Independence, which achieved independence for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

DC’s Latino communities, currently representing the third largest ethnic group in the city at 11.7% of the population, has contributed to the advancement of Washington, DC in countless ways.



“The Latino communities in Washington DC are instrumental in the process of building a more equitable city,” said Eduardo Perdomo, Director of Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. “The diversity of our people is without a doubt one of the strongest assets of our city.”



Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, the Bowser Administration will sponsor and support the following events:



Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

Friday, September 15 @ 4 pm

Lamont Plaza (3258 Mt. Pleasant Street NW)

Celebrate the richness of DC Latino Culture and kick off Hispanic Heritage Month! This event will feature district resources, cultural appreciation, and community building.

https://tinyurl.com/UnidosEnCulturas

Fiesta DC Festival

Saturday, September 23 & Sunday, September 24 @ 11 am

Pennsylvania Avenue NW (Between 3rd and 7th Streets)

The two-day festival includes a wide range of entertainment and great food from a wide variety of Latino cultures.

Learn more by visiting fiestadc.org



Walk with Mayor Bowser at the Fiesta DC Parade

Sunday, September 24 @ 12:30 pm

Starting point: 700 Constitution Avenue NW (the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 7th Street NW)

Residents are invited to walk with Mayor Bowser in the parade of nations celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

https://tinyurl.com/DCFiestaParade2023



Latino Book Festival

Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 @ 10 am

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G Street NW)

Join MOLA for a captivating journey into the rich tapestry of Latino stories, voices, and experiences at the annual Latino Book Festival. This extraordinary event is a true testament to the power of words and the profound impact they have on our lives.

https://tinyurl.com/LatinoBookFestival



Queerceañera (partnered with the Mayor’s Office on LGBTQ Affairs)

Tuesday, October 10 @ 7 pm

El Rey (919 U Street NW)

The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and MOLA will host a community gathering for the LGBTQIA+ Hispanic community. This event will feature compelling speakers, resources, drag performances, and more.

https://tinyurl.com/Queerceanera2



Noche Cultural

Thursday, October 12 @ 12 pm

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G Street NW)

Step into a world of elegance and cultural splendor at Noche Cultural, a mesmerizing evening curated to celebrate the richness of Latino arts and traditions. This enchanting event promises to immerse you in a tapestry of music, dance, visual arts, that embody the essence of Latino heritage.

https://tinyurl.com/NocheCultural2023

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos