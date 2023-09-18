Women in Aviation to join African Air Expo 2024 in Cape Town South Africa

Air Expo Africa, is proud to welcome the internationally-acclaimed “Women in Aviation”. African Air Expo will be held from 12th to 14th of February 2024.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The African Air Expo 2024, to be held in February 2024 at the prestigious Cape Town International Civic Centre (CTICC), is proud to welcome the internationally-acclaimed “Women in Aviation” (Middle East) Association which boasts strong associations around the world. The Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter is a non-profit association dedicated to providing opportunities to women striving for careers in the aviation and aerospace industries.The African Air Expo fully supports initiatives that encourage women to consider opportunities in the aviation and aerospace industries.Women in Aviation will lead a dynamic and an inclusive 1-Day program and workshop at the African Air Expo and Convention during the 13th of February 2024 with more than 400 guests geared to attend. The “Women in Aviation” segment of the African Air Expo program will feature South African, African and international stakeholders with a view towards making a statement to the African Continent that women will also feature as tomorrow’s leaders within the Aviation and Aerospace industries.“One of our major goals is to engage members across the industry spectrum to showcase the many contributions and achievements of regional women to the industry, We are dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation career fields and interests”, said WAI-ME’s President, Ms Mervat Sultan. “The Air Expo Africa is a great platform for us to highlight female role models across the African Continent”, she added.The Air Expo Africa 2024 is the 1st International Aviation Exhibition and Convention for Africa bringing together aviation and aerospace industry leaders as well as seasoned professionals to engage and to interact with aviation enthusiasts, customers and students to network, exchange ideas and showcase the latest thinking, developments, technology and equipment in general aviation.“We’re delighted to have Women in Aviation at the African Air Expo 2024. Current and future generations of women can achieve their goals by working in the industry, and the Air Expo is a great opportunity to introduce them to a wide variety of careers”, said M. Mobeen Motara, on behalf of Air Expo. “South Africa and Africa are driving strategic policies directed at creating an enabling environment for women to take up leadership roles in the Aviation and Aerospace industries. To this effect, the “Women in Aviation” segment during the African Air Expo Convention will not aim to be only a talk-shop but will aim to adopt constructive resolutions which will, hopefully, serve to guide the plan to bring more women into the aviation and aerospace sectors”, he added.The exhibition is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors and host more than 300 manufacturers and suppliers.The three-day Air Expo and Convention, aimed to be held annually, will feature the latest innovations in aviation. Over 40 aircraft from ultra-light to heavy jets will be on static display for delegates seeking out a variety of aircraft and aviation-related services. The Inaugural 2024 event will include a new format that divides the exhibition into three main areas: aircraft hangar, chalets and outdoor static display. It will also feature a convention program providing industry thought leaders a forum to share the latest thinking on general aviation and aerospace developments.