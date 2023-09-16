10/2/2023: Deadline to avoid Notice to Withhold Tax Increment

A Notice to Withhold Tax Increment will be mailed to county auditors for any TIF district for which the 2022 TIF Annual Reporting Form is not filed on or before this date. Copies of the notice will be mailed to mayors and authority representatives.
