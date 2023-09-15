Submit Release
Staff Reporting 2023-2024 Still Open

The Staff Reporting 2023-2024 collection remains open.

The state statute requiring Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems to submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15 has now passed.

Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units, Interim Programs (Rule 18), Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems should continue to report their Staff Reporting data through the Fall Collection period, which ends October 31st, 2023.

Staff Reporting instructions are available here. Options for submission are online entry and file upload. Changes can be found in Appendix A: Change Summary.

When completing the Staff Reporting collection, please ensure all staff email addresses are correct for those required. The NDE uses email addresses from Staff Reporting for communications to our Districts and Schools.

Once data has been entered into the Staff Reporting collection, please visit the NSSRS Validation collection to view any associated errors and reports.

Additional Staff Reporting resources include:
August 9th Data Webinar presentation recording and PDF: https://nedataconference.com/

