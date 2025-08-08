Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) meeting
The Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) was established by Nebraska Revised Statutes (Neb.Rev.Stat.) 43-3401 to 43-3403 to advise and assist collaborating agencies in carrying out the provisions of state and federal statutes pertaining to early childhood care and education initiatives under state supervision.
This is a public meeting of the Council and will be held Friday, August 15, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the State Board Room at the Nebraska Department of Education, 500 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Public comment will be heard at 9:20a.m.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.