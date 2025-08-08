Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) meeting

The Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) was established by Nebraska Revised Statutes (Neb.Rev.Stat.) 43-3401 to 43-3403 to advise and assist collaborating agencies in carrying out the provisions of state and federal statutes pertaining to early childhood care and education initiatives under state supervision.

This is a public meeting of the Council and will be held Friday, August 15, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the State Board Room at the Nebraska Department of Education, 500 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Public comment will be heard at 9:20a.m.

Draft agenda