Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,515 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,150 in the last 365 days.

Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) meeting

The Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) was established by Nebraska Revised Statutes (Neb.Rev.Stat.) 43-3401 to 43-3403 to advise and assist collaborating agencies in carrying out the provisions of state and federal statutes pertaining to early childhood care and education initiatives under state supervision.

This is a public meeting of the Council and will be held Friday, August 15, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the State Board Room at the Nebraska Department of Education, 500 S. 84th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Public comment will be heard at 9:20a.m.

Draft agenda

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council (ECICC) meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more