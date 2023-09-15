MEMORANDUM: Executive Order 23-184 (Executive Order of Suspension)

Good Afternoon,

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 23-184 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla from his position as City of Miami Commissioner, District 1.

On September 14, 2023, Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla was arrested on one count of Money Laundering, a first-degree felony under section 896.101, Florida Statutes; three counts of Unlawful Compensation or Reward for Official Behavior, a second-degree felony under section 838.016, Florida Statutes; one count of Bribery / Misuse of Public Office, a second-degree felony under section 838.015, Florida Statutes; one count of Criminal Conspiracy, a third-degree felony under section 777.04, Florida Statutes; four counts of Official Misconduct, a third-degree felony under section 838.022, Florida Statutes; one count of Campaign Contribution in Excess of Legal Limits for Political Committees, a third-degree felony under section 106.08(1)(a)(3), Florida Statutes; and two counts of Failure to Report a Gift, a second-degree misdemeanor under Miami-Dade County Code Sec. 2-11.1(e) and section 125.69, Florida Statutes.

To read the full executive order, click here or read below:

Sincerely,

Jason Mahon

Director of Communications

Governor Ron DeSantis

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 23-184

(Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla is presently serving as a member of the City Commission of the City of Miami, Florida; and

WHEREAS, on September 14, 2023, Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla was arrested on one count of Money Laundering, a first-degree felony under section 896.101, Florida Statutes; three counts of Unlawful Compensation or Reward for Official Behavior, a second-degree felony under section 838.016, Florida Statutes; one count of Bribery / Misuse of Public Office, a second-degree felony under section 838.015, Florida Statutes; one count of Criminal Conspiracy, a third-degree felony under section 777.04, Florida Statutes; four counts of Official Misconduct, a third-degree felony under section 838.022, Florida Statutes; one count of Campaign Contribution in Excess of Legal Limits for Political Committees, a third-degree felony under section 106.08(1)(a)(3), Florida Statutes; and two counts of Failure to Report a Gift, a second-degree misdemeanor under Miami-Dade County Code Sec. 2-11.1(e) and section 125.69, Florida Statutes; and

WHEREAS, section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer who is arrested for a felony or for a misdemeanor related to the duties of office or is indicted or informed against for the commission of a federal felony or misdemeanor or state felony or misdemeanor; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Miami, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla be immediately suspended from the public office which he now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this Executive Order;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to section 112.51, Florida Statutes, find as follows:

A. Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla is, and at all times material was, City of Miami Commissioner for District 1.

B. The office of City of Miami Commissioner for District 1 is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to section 112.51, Florida Statutes.

C. The attached arrest warrant, which is incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order, alleges that Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla committed felonies and misdemeanors related to the duties of office under the laws of the State of Florida.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective today:

Section 1. Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla is suspended from the public office, which he now holds, to wit: City of Miami Commissioner for District 1.

Section 2. Alejandro Diaz de la Portilla is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today until a further Executive Order is issued or as otherwise provided by law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed at Tallahassee, this 15th day of September, 2023.