MDE to Share 1,300 Messages of Thanks with Educators from the State Fair (9/14/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – This year at the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) asked Minnesota State Fair attendees to take a second and write a note to an educator or school staff member who impacted their or their child’s life. Now, MDE is sending over 1,300 heartfelt notes to schools all across the state. “We know teachers, counselors, coaches, custodians, bus drivers, food service workers, office staff and all others who are part of a student’s day have a tremendous impact on the lives of young people,” said MDE Commissioner Willie Jett. “We are proud to have offered students an opportunity to start the new school year with appreciation, optimism and excitement.” During the 12-day run of the State Fair, MDE offered the postcards at its booth in the Education Building for students to fill out with a personal note of recognition or appreciation. Students included their name, the recipient’s name and the name of the school. Some of the notes written by students include: “Thank you. You helped me unlock so many opportunities and you gave me the keys for many more.”

“You instilled a passion for music and joy at a young age. What a gift your mentorship was to me.”

“Thank you for inspiring me to be a teacher!”

“You take the time to teach me and you truly believe in me. Thank you so much!”

“You always inspire and encourage us in many ways, and provide a safe space in your classroom for everyone.” MDE will distribute the cards to schools. Educators and staff members will receive them in the coming weeks. Minnesota Department of Education is focused on Minnesota’s education workforce and the 2023 legislative session included more than $100 million in investments for programs seeking to recruit, diversify, develop and retain teachers and school leaders who have the skills to impact a child's life like the educators receiving postcards this fall. MDE launched the Educator Workforce and Development Center in August to focus on programs that support districts, schools, communities and Tribal Nations in their work to recruit, diversify, develop and retain educators. ###