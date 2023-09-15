Leading Futurist Jason Schenker to Give Keynote Speech on the Future of AI at Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce Event
Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute and President of Prestige Economics, will give the closing keynote at innovative Austin, Texas, event on AI.
I look forward to speaking about the opportunities, limitations, and risks of AI for today and the future.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute® is excited to announce that its Chairman, the renowned AI and futurism expert Jason Schenker, will give a keynote address at the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce event "AI: The Next Generation of Productivity" on September 19, 2023.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute
With his vast expertise and passion for AI, automation, and robotics, Mr. Schenker will present a comprehensive talk titled "Opportunities and Risks for AI Today and the Future." Attendees can look forward to an insightful journey into AI's transformative power, the immense opportunities it promises, and a candid look at its potential limitations and risks.
Mr. Schenker's insights are not just timely but imperative as we stand on the precipice of an AI-driven transformative era. He will seamlessly integrate the day's dominant AI themes, offering actionable insights that participants can immediately implement.
Mr. Schenker's talk will also feature pioneering research from The Futurist Institute® and Prestige Economics, where Mr. Schenker has made significant contributions, including as the author of the bestselling book Jobs for Robots and as the editor and contributor of The Robot and Automation Almanac for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Mr. Schenker expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, "I am eager to share my thoughts, connect with attendees, and engage in stimulating discussions about where AI is headed." When speaking about the specific goals he had for his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared, "My talk will include actionable takeaways and cautionary steps attendees can implement to benefit from AI immediately. They won't need to wait to realize significant benefits in a far-off future. "
Tech enthusiasts, professionals, futurists, and leaders in the domain are expected to attend this remarkable event and participate in the discussions shaping our AI-driven future.
The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to championing a thriving economic landscape in Austin. Through diverse events, seminars, and workshops, it provides businesses and individuals with the knowledge and tools essential for success.
For more information about the event or to register, please visit https://www.austinchamber.com/events/ai-the-next-generation-of-productivity.
Mr. Schenker is a resident of Austin, Texas, where he lives with his wife Ashley, and their dog Mr. O's.
About Jason Schenker:
Jason Schenker is a futurist, economist, and author who prepares leaders for the future. He has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews. Over 1 million students have taken Mr. Schenker's 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and emerging technology. He has been a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television and an occasional columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. Mr. Schenker is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on emerging technologies, finance, energy, leadership, and the economy. Bloomberg News has ranked Mr. Schenker the #1 forecaster in the world in 26 categories since 2011, including for his forecasts of oil prices, industrial metals prices, the euro, the British pound, gold prices, and U.S. jobs. Mr. Schenker is Chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Panel for Sasol (NYSE: SSL), the South African fuels and chemicals company. Mr. Schenker is one of the 100 CEOs on the non-partisan Texas Business Leadership Council, a member of the Bretton Woods Committee, a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors, and a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at USSOCOM. Before founding Prestige Economics, Mr. Schenker was a Risk Specialist at McKinsey and Chief Energy and Commodity Economist at Wachovia (Wells Fargo). Mr. Schenker earned master’s degrees in Applied Economics, Negotiation, and German Literature. For more information, visit www.JasonSchenker.com.
About The Futurist Institute®:
The Futurist Institute® helps professionals and organizations become future-proof by offering valuable research and training programs, including conferring the FLTA® - Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst - professional designation. These resources empower individuals to become forward-thinking leaders who realize upside opportunities from emerging technologies and future trends. For more information, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org.
About Prestige Economics:
Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com.
Media Relations
The Futurist Institute® and Prestige Economics
+1 512-425-0670
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other