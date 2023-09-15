Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Matthew McClain to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Matthew McClain to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners.

 

Matthew McClain

McClain, of Ocala, is a Chief Legislative Aide for Florida Senator Dennis Baxley. Previously he was a District Secretary and Legislative Assistant for the Florida House of Representatives. A second-generation Marion County resident, McClain earned his associate degree and bachelor’s degree in business from the College of Central Florida.

 

