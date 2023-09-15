Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nine to the Jackson County Hospital District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Sarah Clemmons, Wilanne Daniels, Allen Harkins, Charles Hudson Jr., John Milton, Reverend Louie “LaVon” Pettis, Robert Reiff, Dr. Joseph Sherrel, and Henry “Keith” Williams to the Jackson County Hospital District.

Sarah Clemmons, PhD

Clemmons is the President of Chipola College. Active in her community, she is an executive board member for CareerSource Chipola and Florida’s Great Northwest, and is a board member of the Chipola College Foundation. Clemmons earned her associate degree from Chipola College, her bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida, her master’s degree from Troy University, and her doctorate from Florida State University.

Wilanne Daniels

Daniels is the County Administrator for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners. Previously, she served as the Community Development Director for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners and received the 2023 “Excellence in Leadership” Award from the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Daniels earned her associate degree from Chipola College, her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida State University, and her master’s degree in professional counseling from Liberty University.

Allen Harkins

Harkins is the Owner of Food N Fun, Inc. He is the former President and a current member of the Marianna Rotary Club. Harkins earned his associate degree from Chipola College and his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Charles Hudson Jr.

Hudson is a Regional Market Executive for First Commerce Credit Union. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Jackson County Hospital Corporation and is a member of the Chipola Civic Club and the Chipola Appreciation Club. Hudson earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of West Florida and his master’s degree from Louisiana State University.

John Milton

Milton is a Real Estate Sales Associate. Active in his community, he is the former President of the Marianna Rotary Club, the former Chairman of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, and the Treasurer of First Presbyterian Church in Marianna. Milton earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Reverend Louie “LaVon” Pettis

Reverend Pettis is the Lead Pastor for Evangel Church. He is the Vice Chair of the North Florida Inland Recovery Group and is a member of the Chipola Civic Club. Reverend Pettis earned his master’s degree in theology and his doctorate in ministry from Summit Bible College.

Robert Reiff

Reiff is a Real Estate Appraiser for Brown-Reiff Associates, Inc. Active in his community, he previously served as President of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Reiff earned his associate degree from Chipola College and his bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate from Florida State University.

Dr. Joseph Sherrel

Dr. Sherrel is a Physician at Pediatric Associates in Marianna. Previously, he was a Physician at Joseph T. Sherrel, M.D. and previously served on the Jackson County Hospital Corporation. Dr. Sherrel earned his bachelor’s degree and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida.

Henry “Keith” Williams

Williams is the Owner and Insurance Agent for Keith Williams State Farm Agency. He is the President-Elect for the Chipola Civic Club and the former President of the Marianna Kiwanis Club and Treasurer of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Williams earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

###