Learn with MDC at mushroom nature walk Sept. 30 in Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and learn about mushrooms with Mike Snyder of WildWise Botanicals from 9 – 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Marguerite Bray Conservation Area. 

“You’ll learn about the basics of identifying fungi along with tips on how to forage for them safely and responsibly,” said Dwight Warnke, MDC Conservation Educator. “We will then venture into the woods to see what kinds of fungi we can encounter.”

Class size is limited to 25 participants; advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193798.

“Ozark forest ecosystems are home to many incredible fungi, so hopefully we will encounter plenty for everyone to observe,” he said.

Program focus will be edible and poisonous mushrooms, but other species will be discussed along the way. Ecological interactions of fungi will also be covered.

Snyder has studied and foraged fungi for over a decade and spends his time traveling and highlighting the importance of fungi in the region. He serves on the board of directors and is chairperson of the research committee for the Missouri Mycological Society (MOMS). Snyder also is a member of the cultivation committee for the North American Mycological Association (NAMA).

Many Missouri mushrooms are edible, but proper identification is essential to avoid illness and even death. If you're mushroom hunting — whether for ID or for the table. Don’t eat a mushroom unless you’re certain it’s an edible species! Our mushrooming topics can help you find, collect, identify, and prepare edible mushrooms. For more tips and mushroom hunting information visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/mushroom-hunting.

Marguerite Bray Conservation Area is located at 14220 CR 7000 (Bridge School Road) in Rolla.

Find more free programs near you at mdc.mo.gov/events.

