Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 23 at MDC's Dalton Range

ASH GROVE, Mo. – National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is the fourth Saturday of each September, is a day meant to honor two recreational pursuits that have helped to highlight our outdoor resources.

This year, National Hunting and Fishing Day is Sept. 23 and the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will honor this special day with a variety of free shooting opportunities. The Range will offer one free hour of shooting on the rifle/pistol range, the shotgun patterning range, or the archery range. Shotgun enthusiasts can enjoy one free round of trap, skeet, or Five Stand shooting at Dalton’s trap and skeet area. Regular check-in procedures, range hours, and fees apply to additional shooting opportunities visitors may want to take part in. People can learn more about this special day at Dalton Range at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192724

People should bring their own firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. They should also be mindful of the Dalton Range’s firearms policy: Firearms should be unloaded when people check in and should remain unloaded until their owners are ready to shoot in their designated areas (either on the range’s firing line or in the shotgun areas).

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about the Sept. 23 National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration, other upcoming events, or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.