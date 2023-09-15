Jersey Shore Luxury Riverfront Estate to be Offered at Auction Oct 3-5 with Supreme Auctions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Resting above the Metedeconk River, Princeton Shores in Brick Township, New Jersey is conveniently located within minutes of the finest beaches at the shore. This exceptional home rests along the prestigious Princeton Avenue Estate section with beautiful views of the river, and will be offered at auction October 3-5, 2023, with Supreme Auctions in cooperation with Robert Cecchini of Keller Williams Realty, The Shore Property Group.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer such an extraordinary property,” stated Jennie Heal, CEO of Supreme Auctions. “Not only is Princeton Shores located within a short drive of the beaches at Bayhead and Point Beach as well as the popular Point Pleasant Boardwalk, but it is also positioned within 15 minutes of both the Interstate and train station which makes travel for work or pleasure effortless, as you can be in New York in just over an hour.”
The estate provides the ultimate in privacy, luxury and waterfront living with no detail being spared, including the limestone patio imported from Jerusalem and the two-tier swimming pool and spa that overlook the extended dock and boat lift. Princeton Shores compasses over 11,800 square feet with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, great room, family room, a completely lower level devoted to entertainment for hours of family fun and recreation, plus an expansive private guest/au pair studio suite.
“We chose to work with Supreme Auctions on the sale of this home due to a shared vision for the property. The home is very grand, yet comfortable and intimate, memorable, and prestigious, and overlooks the Metedeconk river with beautiful views including the sailboat regattas,” stated agent, Robert Cecchini. “Being located in Ocean County, there are many options available for air travel with Newark International being 45 minutes from the property, and depending on the flight, other options include Philadelphia, JFK, and Atlantic City.”
Brick Township’s prime location along the Jersey Shore makes it a popular destination for both residents and tourists, renowned for its picturesque beaches that line the Atlantic coastline. Visitors and residents enjoy numerous activities including surfing, beachcombing, swimming, and sailing.
“We custom built the property to have a French Country style with craftsmanship that showcases elegance, charm, and entertaining both inside and out as we enjoy watching the boats passing along the river” stated the current owner. “The home is spacious yet cozy and set back off the road offering complete privacy. One of my favorite custom features is the master suite which has both his and hers closets and separate bathrooms.”
Defining upscale luxury living along the desired Princeton Avenue Estate section of Brick Township, Princeton Shores will be sold at an auction Oct 3-5, 2023. To learn more, please contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm that started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals who provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
