Dove Ridge Ranch in Texas to be Offered at Auction on October 11-13, 2022, with Supreme Auctions
A rare find ideally located south of Dallas in Palestine Texas, neighboring Tyler, Waco, and Houston for ease of city commutes
Dove Ridge Ranch is a unique discovery with substantial acreage, pure southern charm, and limitless potential”PALESTINE, TX, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprawling across 197 acres, Dove Ridge Ranch is a diverse and productive property that will delight and entice the creative soul of any rancher or anyone seeking a quieter, effortless lifestyle. Perfectly nestled in the heart of Palestine, Texas, this substantial homestead is less than two hours from both Dallas and Houston. Supreme Auctions will offer this stunning ranch at auction on October 11-13, 2022, in cooperation with Brenda Townsley of Ebby Halliday Real Estate Inc.
— Jennie Heal - President of Supreme Auctions
“Dove Ridge Ranch is a unique discovery in the Palestine market with substantial acreage, pure southern charm, and limitless potential,” stated Jennie Heal, president of Supreme Auctions. “Providing lush fields of grass surrounded by woodlands of mature trees, the flowing waters of the Gum Creek, a well, and two ponds. From a historical standpoint, you can still see the trail where wagons once crossed through the property as they made their way west during pioneer times.”
Creating your own adventures that will become tomorrow’s treasured memories at this property will not be hard to do. With over 3,400 square feet, this home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two-car garage, kitchen, living room, formal dining room, double-sided stone fireplace, walk-out attic, hidden storage room, spacious loft, barn with corral, equipment barn, and workshop, cattle pens, and vast pastures.
“If you are looking for a serene and beautiful ranch home, this property is simply perfect,” stated agent, Brenda Townsley. “Dove Ridge Ranch is the quintessential rancher’s paradise. With 197 fenced acres, this extensive property is home to deer and a variety of other wildlife, as well as being forested with an assortment of trees that offers an incomparable sense of serenity.”
Located in Palestine within Anderson Country, Texas, Dove Ridge Ranch fulfills your desire for a private locale, without being too far off the beaten path. Tucked into East Texas, Palestine is known for its natural allure, celebrated culture, and incredible array of natural resources. The city is filled with magnolia bushes and dogwood trees making it stunning and attractive to all who visit.
“This ranch offers country-style living with city amenities,” stated the current owner. “With the location to Dallas and Houston just a couple of hours away, Palestine has the small-town feel but the convenience to larger cities to ensure a great balance of rural living and city accessibility.”
This private rancher’s delight will be sold at an auction on October 11-13, 2022, to the highest bidder. To learn more, contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com.
About Supreme Auctions
Supreme Auctions, the firm that started the Luxury Real Estate Auction Industry, is a leader in luxury real estate property auctions, providing proprietary accelerated marketing services unique to each distinctive property represented and sold. The company has a dedicated team of auction marketing professionals that provide decades of expertise, integrity, and knowledge. As the Architects of the Industry™, Supreme Auctions provides the highest level of service to both sellers and buyers of multimillion-dollar luxury properties by combining experience with the most current technology and marketing resources. The company offers sellers and luxury brokerages worldwide the optimal auction strategy to ideally suit each exclusive property, providing services that are unparalleled in the luxury real estate auction industry.
