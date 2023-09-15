Bond Recognized for Excellence in Service

NASHVILLE – Governor Bill Lee has recognized Dan Bond of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) with the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award. The biannual award recognizes outstanding state employees who are at the forefront of improving the way Tennessee State Government delivers services.

Bond is the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) Field Verification Coordinator in the Business Development Division.

“Dan’s expertise coupled with his down-to-earth approach make him an asset to our team,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “He is responsible for verifying grant reimbursements with TAEP and he maintains the integrity of that program by ensuring the rules and procedures are followed. Dan cares about the farmers and foresters who benefit from cost share funds and it shows.”

TAEP was established in 2005 to provide cost share dollars to agricultural producers for the purpose of making long-term investments in Tennessee farms and communities. To date, TAEP has invested more than $246 million in 80,860 producer projects.

“The best way to deliver services is to treat customers the way you want to be treated,” Bond said. “It’s an honor to be recognized for work that I enjoy. I work in partnership with each farm operator to answer questions and walk them through our TAEP processes. The cost share program calls for numerous requirements and that can be frustrating for some customers. I take the overseeing of tax dollars seriously and at the same time, I respect each cost share recipient who is working to make investments in their agricultural operation.”

Bond earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn. After graduation, he returned to his family farm to work with Bond Brothers Dairy until he joined the staff at TDA in 2005. Bond and his family have been beef cattle producers for 25 years, and the fourth generation to live on the family farm in Williamson County. He resides with his wife, Phyllis, and he enjoys spending time with his daughter, stepson and five grandchildren.