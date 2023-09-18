iBlissLife Announces Launch Of Charm: a Cannabis-Infused Guarana Tea
iBlissLife's Cannabis-Infused Guarana Tea, Charm, is made with all-natural ingredients, providing an immediate effect in just 30 seconds that lasts for hours
We are excited to introduce our Charm Cannabis-Infused Guarana Tea, which has been developed using our proprietary technology, production processes and years of hard work”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iBlissLife, a wellness technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its iBlissLife brand which will encompass its range of healthy, all-natural drinks designed to increase overall, as well as specific areas of wellness. The iBlissLife brand is set to make its debut with the Charm Cannabis-Infused Guarana Tea, a proprietary beverage that has an immediate effect in just seconds and lasts for hours.
— Nathan Zeke, Co-Founder & CEO
"At iBlisslife, our mission is to enhance global wellness by providing our customers with a range of healthy drinks that taste great and promote wellbeing." said Nathan Zeke, Cofounder and CEO of iBlissLife "We are excited to introduce our Charm Cannabis-Infused Guarana Tea, which has been developed using our proprietary technology, production processes and years of hard work."
iBlissLife's Charm Cannabis-Infused Guarana Tea is made with all-natural ingredients sourced sustainably from organically-grown plants utilizing sustainable practices with local farmers. Unlike other functional beverages that take up to 30 minutes to take effect, Charm Cannabis-Infused Guarana Tea begins to be absorbed sublingually and continues to process through the digestive system, providing an immediate effect in just 30 seconds that lasts for hours. Ibliss is in the process of releasing a 25MG and 50MG Charm in hundreds of dispensaries in Oklahoma. Further expansion is planned for Oregon and Massachusetts later this year.
With the cannabis industry expected to grow significantly in the coming years as more countries legalize cannabis for medical and recreational use, iBlissLife is well-positioned to compete in the functional beverage market. iBlissLife’s development of advanced extraction systems and micro-structured emulsions for infused products could potentially lead to increased demand for these products due to their enhanced bioavailability as well as immediate and long-lasting effects. Some areas of focus include women’s health, pain relief and sleep support.
iBlissLife has an exceptional management team with decades of experience building global brands, strong advisors across multiple sectors, and a range of products and partnerships that will give it a distinct advantage in a marketplace currently growing at >54% CAGR.
For more information, please visit www.ibliss.life or contact pr@ibliss.life.
About iBlissLife
iBlissLife is a wellness technology company that provides customers with a line of fast-acting, long-lasting potions that are designed to promote physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness. Made with all-natural ingredients, these healthy drinks are designed to address specific wellness concerns, such as boosting energy, improving sleep, and supporting the immune system. iBlissLife’s IP portfolio includes technology and processes in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing, software and meta-event management that give it a distinct advantage in a rapidly growing marketplace.
Waseemah Benjamin
iBlissLife
PR@ibliss.life