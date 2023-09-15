FaithFest 2023 Welcomes Audi Coral Springs as the Official Auto Partner

Audi Coral Springs FaithFest Powered by 3rd Beat

Uniting Christians in a Drive to Support Homeless Children

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FaithFest 2023 is delighted to announce a significant collaboration with Audi Coral Springs as the Official Auto Partner for this year's event. This partnership is not merely about showcasing luxury vehicles; it's a testament to the power of the Christian community coming together to support homeless children and celebrate their faith through music.

Scheduled to grace the Pine Trails Amphitheater in Parkland, FL, on September 30, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, FaithFest 2023 promises an immersive day filled with soulful Christian music, fellowship, and unity. Attendees will be treated to live performances from leading local worship teams and renowned artists such as Social Club Misfits, KJ-52, and Sam Llanes. The festival will also feature engaging worship sessions, powerful testimonies, a plethora of food trucks, and ample opportunities for attendees to connect and deepen their faith.

For more information about the partnership or to explore ways to get involved, please visit the official website FaithFest2023.com

About FaithFest 2023:

FaithFest 2023 is a one-day Christian music festival at Pine Trails Amphitheater, Parkland, FL. The event celebrates faith, community, and Christian music, aiming to foster unity and support for homeless children.

About Audi Coral Springs:

Audi Coral Springs stands as a premier automobile dealership in Coral Springs, renowned for its luxury vehicles, innovation, and dedication to sustainability and community engagement.

