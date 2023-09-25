The Exodus Road Announces Successful Partnership with Brazil Border Police and Cellebrite through Social Media Campaign
BPFRON cites The Exodus Road and Cellebrite’s training as a turning point in how the agency views crime leading to freedom for minors caught in sex trafficking.
After making contact with both The Exodus Road and Cellebrite and taking part in their TraffickWatch Academy training, we started to pay more attention to the people within the crimes.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International anti-trafficking nonprofit, The Exodus Road, began partnering with BPFRON, a Brazilian Border Police Battalion in Paraná state, over a year ago through anti-trafficking training and technology. Since then, the battalion has helped with the rescue of 75 adults and 7 minors of human trafficking. The chief leading this border battalion attributes these successful outcomes to The Exodus Road’s and Cellebrite’s training.
— Battalion Chief of BPFRON Paraná
“When BPFRON was established in this region, our focus was on crimes related to drugs, guns, and other items smuggled across the border,” the battalion chief of BPFRON Paraná said. “After making contact with both The Exodus Road and Cellebrite and taking part in their TraffickWatch Academy training, we started to pay more attention to the people within the crimes. This new awareness made us recognize cases of human trafficking amongst the illicit smuggling and trade taking place in the region.”
To highlight the success of BPFRON’s partnership, The Exodus Road and training-collaborator Cellebrite, a global leader in digital intelligence that helped fund the training and provide DI solutions to BPFRON, has launched a special video campaign telling the story of Operação Fronteira Livre. The video highlights the first successful sex trafficking rescue operation completed by the battalion. The video is available for viewing on YouTube and Instagram.
Paraná is in the southwestern region of Brazil, and at the western edge of the state lies South America’s second largest river, the Paraná River. The body of water makes the border with Paraguay and Argentina. The expanse of the hydro-border makes it that much more difficult for law enforcement to track and disrupt illicit activities. BPFRON is responsible for patrolling over 150 kilometers of the river in addition to their land-based patrols.
Preston Goff, Senior Director of Communications with The Exodus Road, recently visited the region to witness firsthand the impact of BPFRON’s activities.
“We are amazed and encouraged by the success of BPFRON in disrupting human trafficking crime,” says Goff. “Their resolve and commitment are testaments to the power of law enforcement training as a primary mode for targeted, swift dismantling of networks of criminal exploitation.”
Core to the success of BPFRON is the use of key technologies offered by Cellebrite, a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors. The Exodus Road and Cellebrite have partnered to bring the TraffickWatch Academy, anti-trafficking training to law enforcement throughout Brazil, with entities in nine states receiving the training so far. As of September 18, the training and technologies provided by the partnership have been directly credited with enabling the rescue of 170 survivors and the arrest of 10 perpetrators in 2023 alone.
"The rescue of 79 survivors is amazing," said Marque Teegardin, President, Cellebrite Americas. “We congratulate The Exodus Road and the brave work of the Brazilian Frontier Police for accomplishing justice in Brazil and suspect this is not the last major success of its kind. At Cellebrite, a core mission is to bring justice to human trafficking perpetrators, and we are proud of our history working hand-in-hand with The Exodus Road to put an end to these traffickers. We are equally glad we participated in training law enforcement on the proper use of technology that equips them to do more of what they do best - set victims free and put away the offenders."
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,300 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,100 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.
In education, The Exodus Road offers TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking, and TraffickWatch: Brazil, a similar program specifically for law enforcement partners. The organization is also preparing to launch “INFLUENCED,” a curriculum equipping parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation.
The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil, and in another undisclosed Latin American country. In Thailand, the nonprofit operates Freedom Home, a survivor care center that houses and supports adult female survivors and their dependents.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.
Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.
Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910
Mackenzie Spillane
The Exodus Road
+ +1 7196484291
mackenzie@theexodusroad.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube