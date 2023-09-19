Logistics Plus is Named a Leading 3PL by Global Trade Magazine

Global Trade Magazine Aug-Sep 2023 Logistics Plus Founder & CEO Jim Berlin meets with members of his team.

Logistics Plus has been honored for the fourth time in the past five years.

Regarding supply chain challenges, our mantra has always been to find a way to 'yes.'” — Jim Berlin

ERIE, PA, USA, September 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named one of America's top third-party logistics providers by Global Trade magazine. It is the fourth time in the past five years that the editors of Global Trade have recognized Logistics Plus as one of its leading 3PL providers The 2023 leading 3PL providers list was announced in the August-September edition of Global Trade magazine. Logistics Plus received additional recognition for being "Air-Savvy" given its experience managing airfreight transportation and the opening of LP Aero, its new air charter solutions division."Being recognized again as an industry leader by Global Trade magazine is a tremendous honor," said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. "Regarding supply chain challenges, our mantra has always been to find a way to 'yes.' That approach has helped us grow around the world where we can guide our customers to new heights and success."You can read a digital edition of the magazine online at https://globaltrade.mydigitalpublication.com/aug-sep-2023?m=22029&i=801904& p=1&ver=html5.About Global TradeGlobal Trade magazine is the authority for U.S. companies doing business globally. It educates and entertains its readers on ways to utilize the global marketplace to increase market share and corporate profits, through creative efficiencies in cargo transportation, banking, joint ventures, and outsourcing. Visit www.globaltrademag.com to learn more.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,000 employees located in 45+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com

